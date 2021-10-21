Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Reveal Sex of First Baby

Watch : Should Jason Kennedy Have Tried Becoming an Actor?

Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy found a unique way to share some thrilling news.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Jason took to Instagram to post footage of the couple reenacting a recent conversation they had about Lauren's pregnancy. The video ended with Jason excitedly announcing that the couple's first child will be a baby boy.

"My wife just said, 'Give me a break. I'm...' quote, growing a what?" the former longtime E! News host said before turning to Lauren, who was seated in the other room.

Lauren, 33, replied, "I just grew a penis." Jason, 39, then finished quoting her by adding, "'Inside of me.' It's a boy!"

Jason had included the cryptic caption, "IT'S A ……."

In addition, Jason tells E! News exclusively that things are going well, some sickness notwithstanding. "We're excited to share that we are having a boy!" he says. "So far, Lo has been pretty nauseous, but all her check-ups have been promising, and doctors said everything is looking healthy. Next up? A good name! We'll keep you all posted."