Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Reveal Sex of First Baby

Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy found a unique way to share some thrilling news.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Jason took to Instagram to post footage of the couple reenacting a recent conversation they had about Lauren's pregnancy. The video ended with Jason excitedly announcing that the couple's first child will be a baby boy.
"My wife just said, 'Give me a break. I'm...' quote, growing a what?" the former longtime E! News host said before turning to Lauren, who was seated in the other room.
Lauren, 33, replied, "I just grew a penis." Jason, 39, then finished quoting her by adding, "'Inside of me.' It's a boy!"
Jason had included the cryptic caption, "IT'S A ……."
In addition, Jason tells E! News exclusively that things are going well, some sickness notwithstanding. "We're excited to share that we are having a boy!" he says. "So far, Lo has been pretty nauseous, but all her check-ups have been promising, and doctors said everything is looking healthy. Next up? A good name! We'll keep you all posted."
As to be expected, numerous famous friends shared their enthusiasm and support in the comments section of his post, including Taylor Lautner, who wrote, "NAME HIM TAYLOR!!!!!!" Meanwhile, the Twilight actor's girlfriend Tay Dome posted, "BABY BOYYYYYY."
Former E! correspondent Giuliana Rancic commented, "Love you two!" and added six blue heart emojis. And Patrick Schwarzenegger got in on the baby-name fun by joking, "Named….. patrick!"
This is the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in December 2014. They confirmed the pregnancy last month after having let fans in on their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey in January of this year.
"We are beyond excited, as this has been a 4 and a half year journey," Jason told E! News exclusively when they announced the pregnancy. "I've shared some of those moments on air with our E! family over the years, and it feels nice that people care and continue to ask for updates. We really hope this encourages anyone going through infertility struggles."