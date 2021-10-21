Penn Badgley and Cardi B Are the Unexpected Celebrity Friends We Needed After Watching You

Watch : Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Celebrity Friends We Needed

Cardi B and Penn Badgley's newly formed friendship is proof that the internet isn't all that bad.

The rapper and You actor recently started interacting on Twitter after Cardi saw a video in which Penn praised her social media profiles, saying that she has "an authentic relationship" with these platforms. As he put it, "To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much."

Cardi then proved his point when she commented on the clip, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

Of course, Penn saw her response and was left speechless. He literally could only say, "I—"

The 34-year-old father then changed his Twitter avatar to a photo of a blue-haired Cardi B, further cementing his stan status.