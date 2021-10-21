Reviewers Are Raving About These Cozy Nordstrom Pajamas— Here's Why You Need Them

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Pajamas are a way of life.

If anyone takes bedtime seriously, it's us. From our extensive skincare routine and making sure essential oils are being diffused in every direction to meditation and journaling, we cannot simply go to bed without making it an hour-long production. Arguably our favorite part of our bedtime prep is slipping into a pair of comfy pajamas that we refuse to change out of until noon the next day.

Recently, while we were on the hunt for a new matching PJ set, we came across this pair of lightweight modal pajamas at Nordstrom. It was love at first touch and once we looked at the $65 price tag, we were sold. We thought they had been mistagged. They feel and look like a pair of expensive, high-end pajamas that retail for twice as much. If you know, you know. That night we had one of the best sleeps of our life and continue to have sweet dreams every time we wear them.

If you're ready to have one of the coziest sleeps of your life, scroll below for more deets on sizing and colors. Warning: You will buy multiple pairs!