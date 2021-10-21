Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Hamster

After The Masked Singer celebrated "Time Travel" night, the show let the Hamster spin off into the sunset. Find out which celebrity was set free.

By Ryan Gajewski Oct 21, 2021 1:02 AMTags
TVCelebritiesThe Masked Singer
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

The Masked Singer's performers did the time warp before another celebrity vanished.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Fox competition series celebrated "Time Travel" night, as each contestant performed a favorite throwback while reflecting on a time in their life they would choose to revisit. After the performance, the show used its time machine to reveal an important memento from the person's past that hinted at their identity. 

Group A was in the spotlight tonight, as the Bull performed a sentimental version of "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan, Pepper belted out "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande, the Skunk sang "Square Biz" by Teena Marie, the Hamster opted for "Sabor a Mí" by Luis Miguel and the Jester did "School's Out" by Alice Cooper.

One of the most emotional moments came when the Skunk reflected on her life's greatest regret. "One night, I let my pride stop me from saying hi to a loved one," she shared. "Little did I know, I would never get a chance to see them again. If I could do it all over, all I'd wanna do is give them a hug, but that one hug could've changed the course of history."

photos
MTV Reality Shows We Miss

Needless to say, this clue led to emotional reactions from judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and guest Leslie Jordan. Robin suggested that the Skunk might be Faith Evans, who was mourning the loss of Biggie Smalls.

In the end, the Hamster's time to have a ball on the show was over, and he was revealed to be Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider. Jenny was the only judge to correctly guess his identity. 

Keep scrolling to revisit everything we know about this season's mysterious performers. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster

During week six, Hamster was unmasked to be Rob Schneider after crooning "Sabor a Mí" by Luis Miguel. During night two of the premiere, the Hamster was introduced and sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison. On episode four, he opted for "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen.

Here are some important clues: Mentions jumping between famous friends' projects, has a clue referencing Alcatraz Island and promises to be the teacher's pet.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake

The Cupcake was revealed to be Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters at the end of week five. She gave a sweet first performance by singing "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, and she later sang "Finesse" by Bruno Mars

Here are some important clues: Says it's been a while since she's been solo, has a loved one with bad health and claims food makes them feel better.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby

In episode four, the Baby was revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy. On night two, Baby was introduced and sang "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

Here are some important clues: Describes himself as "larger than life," claims to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, was a part of a "baby rat pack" and has been featured in blockbuster films, an award-winning album and a radio play.

Michael Becker / FOX
Dalmatian

Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga during week three of The Masked Singer. Before his elimination, he had the following clues: Always wanted to "play in the big leagues," used to feel like an underdog and said he played by his own rules growing up.

Kylie Jenner's ex sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams on the show.

Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus

The clue that featured the Octopus dunking a cookie in some milk should've been a giveaway about this contender! Why? Well, as was revealed on night one of season six, the Octopus was none other than All-NBA Team honoree Dwight Howard. During his brief stint on The Masked Singer, the basketball star sang Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti".

Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature

The Masked Singer season 6 featured a first-ever double elimination in the premiere. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, so you'll have to watch part two of the premiere on Sept. 23.

While we wait for the reveal, here are some important clues: She's "done it all." Claims she's never had the chance to be a mother, but is embracing the family she already has with season two's winner Wayne Brady. Sang "I'm Coming Out" by by Diana Ross.

In episode two, it was revealed that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish

Pufferfish performed "Say So" by Doja Cat on night one, keeping her the game a bit longer.

Here are some important clues: Reveals she chose the Pufferfish because she knows how to defend herself. Claims she couldn't blend in for most of her life. Notes that her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way."

In episode two, the Pufferfish was revealed to be Toni Braxton.

Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk

Skunk has sung "Diamonds" by Sam Smith, "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown, "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & the Pips and "Square Biz" by Teena Marie in the competition.

Here are some important clues: Has a reputation that she's "quick to get into a fight," but claims "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth." Says she relates to the Skunk because of "the duality, the yin and yang." Lots of lavish goods are shown, including a vase that has a D inscribed on it.

Michael Becker / FOX
Bull

For night one, Bull sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. And, on night two, Bull sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. On later episodes, he performed "Circus" by Britney Spears and "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan.

Here are some important clues: This may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." Claims to be from a "small, small town." Says he's his own boss, and that Hollywood and Forbes have taken notice."

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

During week three, Queen of Hearts sang "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. Week five featured a rendition of "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf.

Here are some important clues: Seems to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, left her home at a young age, says she's spent her life championing her own heart.

Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard

Mallard also made its debut in week three, singing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich. In week five, he performed "My House" by Flo Rida.

Here are some important clues: Claims to have an "entertainer on a bus" act, the old west is teased, considers Chris Pratt a BFF and reveals he has a bestselling book and a platinum album.

Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split

This duo is certainly interesting, as they sang "A Million Dreams" by Pink, and later did "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé.

Here are some important clues: They may've worked together previously, the male competitor sticks with the female contestant through the "sweet and sour," says there's no such thing as overnight success.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper

Pepper impressed the panelists with a performance of "Jealous" by Labrinth. She later performed "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande.

Here are some important clues: They had some kind of major viral moment in the last year, and they played tic-tac-toe on stage, possibly suggesting this is a TikTok star.

Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar

Caterpillar proved to have legs in the competition, kicking things off with an initial performance of "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé

Here are some important clues: Has undergone "metamorphosis" throughout life, endured a "lonely" childhood that led him to leave home at a young age and later spent time in jail.

Michael Becker / FOX
Jester

Jester brought the rock in week six, performing "School's Out" by Alice Cooper.

Here are some important clues: Voted one of the 100 most influential people, has been banned from famous venues and just wants to make people laugh.

Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

2
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

3
Exclusive

Erika Jayne Reveals Where All Her RHOBH Paychecks Went

4

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Hamster

5

Gabby Petito Case: Human Remains Seen Near Brian Laundrie's Belongings

Latest News

Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Unexpected Celebrity Friends We Needed

The Masked Singer Reveals the Celebrity Behind the Hamster

Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Beauty Picks Are Perfect for the Girl on the Go

20 Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

10 J.Crew Deals Under $50 That Seem to Good to Be True

Scott Disick Shares Look at Life With Reign Amid Kourtney's Engagement

Own It! Shop the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Gift Guide