10 J.Crew Deals Under $50 That Seem to Good to Be True

J.Crew is having a major fall sale and you can score amazing deals on tops, bags, shoes and more right now.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 21, 2021 12:20 AMTags
E-comm: J.Crew Deals Under $50

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for a midweek pick-me-up? J.Crew is having a major sale right now and you can take 30% off your purchase with the code SHOPNOW. Even better, sale items are an additional 50% off! 

That means, you can get this $70 button-front skirt for only $13. You can even get a cotton-blend cardigan for just $25. If you're looking to stock up on sweatshirts and sweatpants, those are all 50% off right now as well. Now's the perfect time to add some things to your wardrobe. 

Whether you're looking for some new pants, tops or accessories, J.Crew has something for everyone. Check out our favorite under $50 deals below.

Oslo Soft Leather Crossbody Bag

This crossbody bag is perfect for carrying all the essentials. It comes in six colors, but the warm clay will get you the best deal. 

$138
$35
J.Crew

Mariner Cloth Boatneck T-shirt

The Mariner Cloth Boatneck shirt comes in three color options. We're loving the classic look of the Ivory Navy Roo Stripe. Right now, you can score this for just $14. 

$70
$14
J.Crew

Zoe Ballet Mules in Leather

These white leather mules are a must-have because they go with anything. Plus, J.Crew shoppers say they're really comfortable. 

$118
$43
J.Crew

Original Cotton Terry Puff-Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress

We love how cute the puff-sleeves look on this sweatshirt dress. It comes in three colors and this heather grey one will get you the best deal. 

$98
$40
J.Crew

Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Mockneck Top

You're guaranteed to get a lot of use out of this ribbed mockneck top. It comes in four colors and is perfect for wearing under a blazer. 

$50
$15
J.Crew

Button-Front Denim Skirt

This top-rated denim skirt comes in white and homecoming wash. J.Crew shoppers say it's the perfect length and fit. 

$70
$13
J.Crew

Drapey Gathered Button-up Shirt

J.Crew's Gathered Button-up Shirt is super versatile and goes with any outfit. It comes in a few different colors, but the icy orchid will get you the best deal. 

$90
$9
J.Crew

Silk-blend Flare Sweater Skirt

J.Crew shoppers love how gorgeous and flattering this sweater skirt is. Sizes are selling out fast, so snag yours now! 

$90
$35
J.Crew

Cotton-blend Jackie Cardigan Sweater

Everyone needs a go-to cardigan for fall. This one is only $25 right now!

$65
$25
J.Crew

Classic-fit Ruffleneck Shirt in Mixed Dots

We love this button down shirt. Wear it under a chunky sweater or a blazer for a cute fall look. 

$90
$40
J.Crew

If you're looking for more deals to shop, check out 20 Unexpected Walmart Home Finds Under $100.

