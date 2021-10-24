QVC's David Venable Reveals What's In His Kitchen

We interviewed David Venable because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

All chefs are welcome in David Venable's kitchen.

As QVC's resident foodie, the In the Kitchen With David host knows the joys that good food can bring to families. So when given the opportunity to create his fourth cookbook titled Half Homemade, Fully Delicious, David wanted to create something special for chefs of all levels.

"We all want to put great food on the table, but we need to do it in record time," David shared with E! News. "Each recipe is ten ingredients or less and each has a full-page color photo."

And with the holiday season quickly approaching, David knows kitchens will be busier than ever. At his home, he hopes the space will be filled with special memories.