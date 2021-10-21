Winter House Star Paige DeSorbo's Amazon Beauty Picks Are Perfect for the Girl on the Go

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We have seen Paige DeSorbo bring it with her fashions on Summer House and Winter House. She is one of the most stylish Bravolebrities with impeccable taste in affordable fashion, wedding guest outfits, home organization products, and trendy office looks. So, of course, we trust Paige's opinions when it comes to shopping on Amazon.
She recently went live on Amazon to share her must-have beauty products, including some "best kept secrets" and the items that she always has in her bag when she's on the go.
Glamnetic Magnetic Half Lashes Up to 60 Wears & Glamnetic Eyeliner
"This is from Glamnetic. You know how I love magnetic eyelashes. I love the thickness of these. They're like double-layered. People like the magnetic eyeliner better because they feel they're better for their eyelashes. I'm not a professional makeup artist, but actually this is really easy. You can reuse these up to 60 times."
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Face Wash Cleanser
"I started using this a couple weeks ago because I was staying with one of my girlfriends and I forgot face wash and she had this. I loved this face wash, so I ordered it on Amazon for myself. I really really really love this. I heard, but I don't know if it's true, that Madison Beer uses this."
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer, Oil-Free Face Cream with Niacinamide
"This is Double Repair face moisturizer. It's buttery. It's not a serum. It's kind of thick. I really do love this brand. I use a lot of product when I wash my face, so I appreciate when it comes in these big bottles. I think this goes well with the face wash and you get the most benefits from each product when you use them together."
theBalm the Balm Mary-Lou Manize Travel-Size Highlighter
"I tend to get things in travel sizes because I am that girl who throws everything in my bag on a Friday night out. I also get travel-size products because it's a good way to try new products. I love this highlighter. People love this. I like this shade and I also always bring highlighter out with me. I just like a bit of shimmer without being overly obsessed with highlighter. I like a very subtle shimmer tan. This is the shade that I love."
theBalm Bahama Mama Bronzer
"This is the Bahama Mama bronzer. I love this because it's so small and it comes with a mirror. I love to throw these in my bag if it's an easy compact. If you're traveling or going on vacation, this is the perfect size to travel."
theBalm Schwing Liquid Eyeliner, Black, Matte Finish
"This eyeliner is like liquid liquid, so this one is if you're really doing a dramatic cat eye. I always have this on hand."
R+Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
"R+Co I've actually used for a while. A friend recommended the brand to me. This shampoo is Perfect Hair shampoo. I think this is the cleanest for your hair. This doesn't have anything in it that's gonna be bad for your hair. It's a lighter feel shampoo."
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
"This is the Biotin Thickening Shampoo, which my mom actually really loves. I actually have thinner hair than you would think, but I do a lot of things to make it look big."
R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo
"The reason I got on the R+Co train is their dry shampoo. It can be hard for brunettes to use dry shampoo because you usually have to rub it in until it's not white anymore. I've never had that problem with this shampoo and it smells so good."
R+Co Outerspace Flexible Hairspray
"If there's one thing you guys should know about me it's that I'm from upstate New York, so I am no stranger to some hairspray. It's my favorite step. It smells so good. I can still run my fingers through my hair when I use it."
IGK NO LIMIT Dry Volume and Thickening Spray
"Use this after you blow dry your hair, before you use your hair spray. I go to the crown of my head and pick up the first layer, shake it, and spray it. I let it sit a little and then I run my fingers through it."
IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm
"When I get out of the shower and my hair is wet on Sunday nights, I use this hydrating balm. And then I just let my hair air dry. This is my nourishing balm that I use. I love this for those types of nights."
Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer
"I've had this for four years. I will never use another blow dryer. I've never had a blow dryer that's had more power. Also, it's not loud. I've used other brands, and, honestly those made my hair greasy. This one has never let me down. I got this for Christmas years ago. I love it. Worth every penny. I've never bought a new one since then. I've had no problems."
Jumbo Size Hair Roller- 6 Large, 6 Medium, 6 Small
"After drying my hair with those two steps, I get my jumbo rollers. For my bangs, I use the medium-sized one. I try to keep these in for as long as I can. The longer I keep them in, the better results you have. Typically, I only get to keep them in for however long it takes me to do my makeup. I use the smaller rollers for the faces near my face."
EUICAE 6 Hair Towel Non-slip Stretchable Washable Makeup Headband & 2 Mask Brushes
"When you're washing your face, you need one of these. You think that you don't, but when you start using it, you're gonna be like 'How did I not have one of these?' This has changed my life. Six of them come in a box. You can throw this in the washing machine. It also comes with little silicone applicators for your face masks. This is also a fun gift."
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
"I got turned onto this brand because I use their lip gloss. I swear by this, I really do. I've been using it for almost a year and my eyelashes are different. I used to get eyelash extensions. Then, when we were locked in our homes, I wasn't sure what I was going to do, so I ordered this and I've used it ever since."
Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment
"This is my best kept secret. I've been using this Kate Somerville acne treatment for three years now. You take a Q-tip and you spot treatment your pimples. I love it."
Rikans Colossal Foot Rasp Foot File and Callus Remover
Fronnor Ice Roller
"When I've been hungover, I used to get a bowl of ice and stick my face in it. My face gets so puffy if I'm drinking. If I eat a lot of salt, my face is getting puffy. I've had an ice roller for three years now. I keep it in my freezer. I do it every morning while I have my morning coffee. You just roll up. It feels so good and it's gonna de-puff you and wake you up." This one also comes in different colors.
Kiehl's Turmeric and Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque
"This is my favorite favorite favorite face mask. Anything with tumeric in it really helps brighten your mask. This is the perfect face mask if you're going to an event or going on a date and you want to look brighter and glowy. I think it makes your makeup look better too. I love this."
Smashbox Photo Finish The Original Smooth & Blur Primer
"This primer, I've had for years. You don't need a lot of it. I put it on my eyelids too. You don't need an eyelid primer. Put this on after moisturizer, but before makeup. This is a good one."
Tarte tarteist PRO glow highlight contour palette
"I love Tarte. I want to bring this palette everywhere. This is absolutely life-changing. I've used this for years. It's amazing."
essence Lash Princess False Lash Waterproof Mascara
"This mascara, I'm telling you, I will forever order on Amazon. I love it. Wear mascara when you wear magnetic lashes too because I think it helps them stick better too. This one has a false lash effect."
Maybelline Eyestudio Master Precise All Day Liquid Eyeliner, Black
"I have used Maybelline since kindergarten. You don't need expensive products. There are some Maybelline products that I love. It's a felt tip eyeliner. I just go close to my lash line and lay it down. I learned this in seventh grade. I taught myself."
Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Makeup
Glossier Cloud Paint A New Way to Blush
"I love liquid blush. This is Glossier. It comes in so many different colors. I love it. This is the shade Haze. A little bit goes a long way. I love a liquid blush because I think it's dewier. I just think it feels better."
Milk Makeup Highlighter Mini - Color: Lit - Champagne Pearl
"I like this Milk highlighter. I like that it's so small because I keep this in my bag. This is great for a dewy look when you don't want to use a powder."
Maybelline Facestudio Master Fix Wear-Boosting Setting Spray
"My last step is a setting spray. I always use this and it just feels good."
