Why Dove Cameron's Latest Tour Was Unlike Any of Her Past Performances

From the outside looking in, it's understandable to think that Dove Cameron has done it all.

At just 25 years old, the actress has landed roles on Broadway, in Disney movies and countless TV shows including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Liv and Maddie.

But earlier this month, the singer and actress was able to accomplish a brand-new career goal and milestone: For a few select nights in Brooklyn, Chicago and Los Angeles, Dove was able to sell out an intimate tour and perform a collection of her own work for her loyal fans.