Courteney Cox Teases Her "Pathetic" Scream Co-Star for "Off Limits" Friends Obsession

Courteney Cox was not too thrilled when her new co-star, Melissa Barrera, impersonated her as Monica Geller and even pretended to live at the Friends apartment. See their funny video below.

She'll be there for you, as long as you don't cross a line. 

Courteney Cox just hilariously called out her Scream co-star Melissa Barrera for being a little too obsessed with Friends.

"Some things are off limits," Courteney wrote on Instagram, while sharing a comedy video of the duo, in which Melissa pretends she lives in the apartment building that was used as Monica Geller's New York residence in the sitcom.

"Where are you going?" Courteney asks her on the street. "I'm just going home," Melissa, 31, responds. 

"Oh, you're going home. Hm, that's weird. I don't think that's your home," the 57-year-old actress says of the famed building. "I'm actually really happy you joined the Scream cast, but this is not OK. This is off limits." 

Melissa pleads, "Come on, Court." But she doesn't back down: "No, Melissa. No. There's only so much. Come on, go back to the Heights," she remarks, referencing Melissa's role as Vanessa in the musical movie In the Heights.

Melissa then mimics one of Courteney's most iconic lines as Monica, saying, "I KNOW!" Courteney shouts back, "Stop imitating me. Oh, so pathetic."

After Courteney posted the video of their exchange, Melissa sent her love in the comments section, writing, "But… I'll be there for you." 

Melissa plays Sam Carpenter in Scream, and Courteney reprises her role as Gale Weathers. The new horror flick is expected to hit theaters next year. 

If the duo's sketch video is any indication of their on-screen chemistry, fans are in for a wild ride. Watch it above.

