Miley Cyrus Claps Back at Claims Her Voice Sounds "Like a Man"

Watch : Miley Cyrus Teases New Music With Oscar Winner Mark Ronson

Miley Cyrus has found her true voice—and wants the world to know it.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Interview magazine published its cover story: an interview Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich conducted with the 28-year-old musician. Cyrus, who has covered the metal band's 1992 hit single "Nothing Else Matters," talked to the fellow musician about the criticism she's received over her singing voice, which has changed over the past year.

"My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it's always been about, 'Why do you sound like a man? Where's your f--king falsetto, bitch? Why can't you sing the high octave of 'Party in the U.S.A.' anymore?'" she said. "In this song, I get to sing in that low register, and I get to live in that authentic, genuine sound."

She continued, "My voice is how I represent myself. It's how I express myself. I've worked with so many people who tell me, 'We're going to have to bring in a singer to hit those high parts.' You know, 'falsetto' is this Latin term for when a boy goes through puberty, but they still want him to sing in the choir. It means 'false'...I don't have a false voice."