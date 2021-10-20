20 Unexpected Walmart Home Finds Under $100

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hump Day calls for a little home shopping!
Some people do puzzles, read or journal to stress less, but we find our zen while shopping for home décor and scoring deals. If you're like us, we hope you'll love and appreciate the 20 unexpected home finds we discovered at Walmart. Oh, and they're all under $100!
From stunning mirrors and chic bookcases to kitchen must-haves and dreamy bedding sets, we rounded up all of the home goods that made us stop scrolling to get our credit cards.
Below, the Walmart finds under $100 that we are loving!
Homcom Small Padded Ottoman Foot Stool
Also available in grey and navy, this ottoman will compliment your vanity set-up or any room that could use extra seating.
Mainstays White/Beige Ceramic Table Lamp with Shade
Lighting can make or break a room. Use this luxe-looking lamp to up the cozy factor of your bedroom or living room.
Homfa 5-Tier Bookcase
Add some colorful books or knick knacks to the shelves of this stunning bookcase.
Snailhome 39.4inch Simple Design Computer Desk
Update your office with a new desk for school, work or craft time. This one is compact, which makes it great for small spaces.
Slatina Pink Silky Velvet Upholstered Accent Chair with Gold Tone Finished Base
We love this modern chair! Use it for your home office, as an accent chair in the living room or buy a few for your dining room table.
Boahaus Nefertiti Modern Vanity Table with Flip Top Mirror
One minute it's a vanity, the next it's a desk! This vanity table will help you make the most out of your space. Plus, it can store all of your makeup essentials in one convenient place.
Round End Side Table
Put these side tables on each side of your couch or bed for an uber-sophisticated look.
Velvet Round Filled Cushion
Throw a few of these round pillows on your sofa to add some color and texture.
Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Magnolia Storage Ottoman with Trays
No need to buy trays when this ottoman has built-in trays that can be hidden to reveal a soft cushion top for more seating.
Mainstays Parsons Desk
Available in espresso and black, this compact minimalist desk is perfect for small spaces like dorms.
Black Papasan Bungee Lounge Chair
These mid-century modern chairs can be used indoors or outdoors. Thanks to durable steel construction, these chairs can withstand most elements during the colder months.
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
This air fryer from Drew Barrymore's kitchen line keeps selling out, so you better add it to your cart ASAP! It has gold detailing and touch-activated illumination. Whether you're heating up leftovers or making a healthy meal, the 1700-watt system provides faster heat-up and cool-down time.
Better Homes And Gardens Round Metal Decorative Wall Mirror
Dress up your blank walls with this gold sun mirror.
Trade Winds Edgewood Wall Sconce in Natural Brass
Available in multiple finishes, this wall sconce will elevate the ambience of any room.
Dawn 7-Piece Complete Bedding Set
If you're like us, your bed is a sacred space. Make sure you get the most out of your sleep with this ultra-fluffy and comfortable bedding set.
White Entertainment Center for TVs
Simple yet chic, this center is perfect for holding your TV and storing tech must-haves.
Safavieh Tulum Ophelia Bordered Geometric Area Rug
A good rug can pull together a room in an instant. We love this one because it's compatible with various aesthetics and color schemes.
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Peach and White Vintage Palm Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Are your walls boring you? This dreamy wallpaper from Drew Barrymore's Flower Home line will help spark joy in any room.
Modway Camilla Channel Tufted Twin Performance Velvet Headboard
Upgrade your bedscape with this velvet tufted headboard that TikTok loves.
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Chevron Pom Modern Green Acrylic Throw
Treat yourself to this cozy throw or gift it to a friend.
Ready for more home must-haves? Check out this $40 faux fur lounge pillow we're obsessed with.