Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

20 Unexpected Walmart Home Finds Under $100

Give your house a designer look and feel without depleting your savings account.

By Emily Spain Oct 20, 2021 9:57 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop Home
E-comm: Walmart Home Finds Under $100

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hump Day calls for a little home shopping!

Some people do puzzles, read or journal to stress less, but we find our zen while shopping for home décor and scoring deals. If you're like us, we hope you'll love and appreciate the 20 unexpected home finds we discovered at Walmart. Oh, and they're all under $100! 

From stunning mirrors and chic bookcases to kitchen must-haves and dreamy bedding sets, we rounded up all of the home goods that made us stop scrolling to get our credit cards.

Below, the Walmart finds under $100 that we are loving!

read
11 Unexpected Target Home Finds Under $100

Homcom Small Padded Ottoman Foot Stool

Also available in grey and navy, this ottoman will compliment your vanity set-up or any room that could use extra seating.

$105
$65
Walmart

Mainstays White/Beige Ceramic Table Lamp with Shade

Lighting can make or break a room. Use this luxe-looking lamp to up the cozy factor of your bedroom or living room.

$28
Walmart

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

2

Next Bachelor Clayton Echard Makes His Bachelorette Debut

3

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

Homfa 5-Tier Bookcase

Add some colorful books or knick knacks to the shelves of this stunning bookcase.

$121
$93
Walmart

Snailhome 39.4inch Simple Design Computer Desk

Update your office with a new desk for school, work or craft time. This one is compact, which makes it great for small spaces.

$66
$43
Walmart

Slatina Pink Silky Velvet Upholstered Accent Chair with Gold Tone Finished Base

We love this modern chair! Use it for your home office, as an accent chair in the living room or buy a few for your dining room table.

$95
Walmart

Boahaus Nefertiti Modern Vanity Table with Flip Top Mirror

One minute it's a vanity, the next it's a desk! This vanity table will help you make the most out of your space. Plus, it can store all of your makeup essentials in one convenient place.

$120
$80
Walmart

Round End Side Table

Put these side tables on each side of your couch or bed for an uber-sophisticated look.

$60
$44
Walmart

Velvet Round Filled Cushion

Throw a few of these round pillows on your sofa to add some color and texture.

$26
Walmart

Convenience Concepts Designs4Comfort Magnolia Storage Ottoman with Trays

No need to buy trays when this ottoman has built-in trays that can be hidden to reveal a soft cushion top for more seating.

$92
Walmart

Mainstays Parsons Desk

Available in espresso and black, this compact minimalist desk is perfect for small spaces like dorms.

$62
Walmart

Black Papasan Bungee Lounge Chair

These mid-century modern chairs can be used indoors or outdoors. Thanks to durable steel construction, these chairs can withstand most elements during the colder months.

$87
Walmart

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

This air fryer from Drew Barrymore's kitchen line keeps selling out, so you better add it to your cart ASAP! It has gold detailing and touch-activated illumination. Whether you're heating up leftovers or making a healthy meal, the 1700-watt system provides faster heat-up and cool-down time.

 

$89
Walmart

Better Homes And Gardens Round Metal Decorative Wall Mirror

Dress up your blank walls with this gold sun mirror.

$50
Walmart

Trade Winds Edgewood Wall Sconce in Natural Brass

Available in multiple finishes, this wall sconce will elevate the ambience of any room.

$54
Walmart

Dawn 7-Piece Complete Bedding Set

If you're like us, your bed is a sacred space. Make sure you get the most out of your sleep with this ultra-fluffy and comfortable bedding set.

$95
Walmart

White Entertainment Center for TVs

Simple yet chic, this center is perfect for holding your TV and storing tech must-haves.

$130
$99
Walmart

Safavieh Tulum Ophelia Bordered Geometric Area Rug

A good rug can pull together a room in an instant. We love this one because it's compatible with various aesthetics and color schemes. 

$56
Walmart

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Peach and White Vintage Palm Peel and Stick Wallpaper

Are your walls boring you? This dreamy wallpaper from Drew Barrymore's Flower Home line will help spark joy in any room.

$70
$40
Walmart

Modway Camilla Channel Tufted Twin Performance Velvet Headboard

Upgrade your bedscape with this velvet tufted headboard that TikTok loves.

$99
Walmart

Drew Barrymore Flower Home Chevron Pom Modern Green Acrylic Throw

Treat yourself to this cozy throw or gift it to a friend.

$49
Walmart

Ready for more home must-haves? Check out this $40 faux fur lounge pillow we're obsessed with.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

2

Next Bachelor Clayton Echard Makes His Bachelorette Debut

3

Gabby Petito Case: Human Remains Seen Near Brian Laundrie's Belongings

4

AGT Contestant Breaks Silence on Near-Fatal Accident

5

Alexa PenaVega's 2-Year-Old Son Severs Finger in Home Accident

Latest News

Miley Cyrus Claps Back at Claims Her Voice Sounds "Like a Man"

20 Unexpected Walmart Home Finds Under $100

Terry Bradshaw Struggling to Open a Pickle Jar Will Make You LOL

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

Meghan Markle Makes Impassioned Plea for Paid Parental Leave in Letter

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears