Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids

Blake Lively does not mince words when it comes to people taking and posting photos of her three children. Read on for the actress’ fired-up plea on Instagram.

Blake Lively is once again taking a stand against paparazzi. 

The actress, who is mom to daughters JamesInez and Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds, took to Instagram with a very candid comment on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account, which posted a photo of the couple with their three children. The post has since been deleted.  

"This is so disturbing," Blake commented. "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.

"Some parents are ok with this," the Gossip Girl alum continued. "We. Are. NOT."

After the post was deleted, Blake expressed her gratitude to those showing support. "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."

This is not the first time the actress has condemned the practice of photographing celebrity children, and she's not alone in Hollywood. In 2014, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spearheaded the "No Kids Policy," through which media outlets agreed not to purchase and publish photos of celeb kids. More recently in May, fellow mom Sophie Turner did not mince words as she asked for people to stop trying to photograph her and husband Joe Jonas' daughter, Willa.  

"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed," the Game of Thrones star said in a since-deleted video. "It's f--king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them."

She added, "It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."

