Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her and Ryan Reynolds' Kids

Watch : Blake Lively Accuses Paparazzi of Stalking Her Kids

Blake Lively is once again taking a stand against paparazzi.

The actress, who is mom to daughters James, Inez and Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds, took to Instagram with a very candid comment on the Hollywood Star Kids Instagram account, which posted a photo of the couple with their three children. The post has since been deleted.

"This is so disturbing," Blake commented. "I've personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.

"Some parents are ok with this," the Gossip Girl alum continued. "We. Are. NOT."

After the post was deleted, Blake expressed her gratitude to those showing support. "Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you."