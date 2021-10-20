Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Terry Bradshaw & Co. Tackle the Impossible on The Bradshaw Bunch: A Stubborn Pickle Jar

By Allison Crist Oct 20, 2021 9:23 PMTags
TVFamilyReality TVShowsCelebritiesThe Bradshaw BunchTerry BradshawNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: Which Bradshaw Family Member Can Get the Pickle Jar Open?

Terry Bradshaw's family is in a pickle.

More specifically, The Bradshaw Bunch crew is in a pickle over a pickle jar.

It all begins when Terry and his wife Tammy arrive to daughter Lacey's house in this sneak peek clip of tonight's all-new Oct. 20 episode. Toting a "rare Texas bush" that he says is a housewarming gift for Lacey and her husband Noah, Terry's ready for dinner and immediately begins loading up his plate. 

There's one big problem, though.

"We've been here for a week now, and I bought these pickles the first day that we got here because I was all excited about pickled okra—we don't have that in Hawaii—and I cannot get this jar open," Lacey reveals. "So whoever opens it gets a prize."

Terry is the first to give the jar a try, but after a failed attempt, he tells the group, "I actually don't wanna open it."

photos
Terry Bradshaw's Girl Dad Moments

Erin and Rachel Bradshaw are up next, but their efforts are no good. Lacey's 8-year-old daughter Zurie then tries her best, but it's not until Erin's husband Scott gets ahold of the jar that it's finally opened.

"I loosened it!" Zurie rightfully declares. 

Crisis averted. 

Watch the full clip above and don't miss tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

CATCH UP!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

2

Next Bachelor Clayton Echard Makes His Bachelorette Debut

3

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

4
Exclusive

Erika Jayne Reveals Where All Her RHOBH Paychecks Went

5

Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance at Lakers Game, Of Course

Latest News

Miley Cyrus Claps Back at Claims Her Voice Sounds "Like a Man"

20 Unexpected Walmart Home Finds Under $100

Terry Bradshaw Struggling to Open a Pickle Jar Will Make You LOL

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

Meghan Markle Makes Impassioned Plea for Paid Parental Leave in Letter

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2021

Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears