Danny Pino Reveals Why This Is the Perfect Time For Amaro's Law & Order: SVU Return

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without "Law & Order: SVU"

Is it just us, or is it getting steamy in the squad room?

Six years after Detective Nick Amaro (Danny Pino) parted ways with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her squad, he returns for the 500th episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

The reunion has been in the works for quite some time, thanks to longtime SVU executive producing director and Pino's real-life pal, Norberto Barba.

"Norberto and I first worked together on SVU when I was a regular on the show. Norberto being Cuban-American like myself, we immediately hit it off and had so many similar points of interest and experience," Pino exclusively revealed to E! News on Oct. 20.

Barba and Pino collaborated again post-SVU on FX's Mayans M.C., which is entering its fourth season. "We've been friends and close all along, and he texted me to kind of gauge my interest in whether I want to come back for the 500th episode [of SVU]," Pino explained.