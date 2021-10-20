What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears Behind the Scenes

Jamie Lynn Spears is focusing on her family as she prepares to release her first memoir amid a rift with sister Britney Spears.
Over the past few months, the "Toxic" singer has spoken out many times against family members, including her sister. Fans have accused the Zoey 101 alum of allegedly taking advantage of Britney financially, a claim Jamie Lynn has denied, and for not doing enough to support the #FreeBritney campaign to end the star's 13-year conservatorship. In September, a judge suspended the sisters' dad Jamie Spears from his position as co-conservator of Britney's estate, fulfilling a longtime request by the singer, whose new lawyer officially petitioned for the move in July.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a source close to Jamie Lynn told E! News exclusively that when it comes to to the sisters' relationship, "the narrative that's being pushed in the headlines is different than what's going on behind the scenes and on an interpersonal level."
The insider said that when Jamie Lynn was "in a formative time in her life, dealing with her own struggles," she was "also trying to be there for her sister in the best way she knew how at that age."
"She's continued to advocate for her sister behind the scenes and working on their relationship, which she doesn't like to publicize because of how it could be framed," the source continued. "Family is her sole focus and she wants to be the best mom, sister, and aunt that she can be. Jamie Lynn is hoping that people will be open to hearing her story and is excited for the book to release, so the misrepresentation of what it is or isn't can be cleared up."
News about Jamie Lynn's memoir has stirred controversy for months as Britney's legal battle against her father intensified. In July, listings on retailers' websites showed that the title included a lyric from one of the pop star's songs. The publisher later stated, "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."
The official title of Jamie Lynn's memoir, set for release on Jan. 18, is Things I Should Have Said. On Oct. 11, she wrote on Instagram that a portion of her book proceeds would go to the mental health nonprofit organization This Is My Brave. However, following an online backlash, the group distanced itself from Jamie Lynn, saying on Instagram, "We hear you...We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales."
Even Britney herself appeared to throw shade at her sister's memoir on Instagram last week.
"Britney is very, very angry and hurt," a source close to the singer told E! News last week. "She feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life. They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."
Britney's sister has not commented about the singer recently. However, in June, after the singer spoke out against her family and her conservatorship in a bombshell court testimony and amid growing criticism of them by her fans, Jamie Lynn defended herself in an Instagram Story video, saying, "I can assure you I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after."