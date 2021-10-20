Ruby Rose Promises Never to Return to Batwoman Set After Alleging Unsafe Working Conditions

Watch : Ruby Rose Ready to Protect Gotham Her Way as "Batwoman"

Ruby Rose is opening up about their exit from the television series Batwoman.

In several Instagram Story posts shared on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the actor leveled a series of allegations about their time on the CW series.

"I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again," Rose wrote. "And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

According to Rose, they were forced off of the show after one season. The show continued with a new lead for its second season, and Rose says they has no interest in participating ever again.

"To my dear, dear fans still asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head…NOR DID I QUIT. I DID NOT QUIT," Rose alleged. "They ruined [my character] Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down."