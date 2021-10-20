Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

This TikTok-Popular Lipstick Broke the Internet With "Nude" Shades to Complement All Skin Tones

If you thought the perfect nude lipstick didn't exist, think again.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 20, 2021 6:52 PM
E-Comm: CTZN LipsticksCTZN Cosmetics

If you are looking for some new beauty products to try, just scroll through TikTok. TikTok is responsible for the resurgence in Clinique Black Honey's popularity, the 269% sales increase of CoverGirl Clear Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, and even the creation of an innovative tanning product. One of our favorite beauty experts to follow on TikTok is Mikayla Nogueira because she always keeps it real and she just has the most entertaining commentary.

Yesterday, she followed Erin Dugan's lead, trying out the CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal lipsticks. This collection has 25 different "nude" shades to compliment a wide range of skin tones. Mikayla described this line as "f-cking genius," explaining, "It is so hard for people to find their perfect nude lipstick," which makes sense since "nude" for one person doesn't necessarily match another's skin tone.

Mikayla said, "This is ultra creamy. I like it a lot. I agree that it looks very good for my lip.... it looks f-cking gorgeous." Mikayla posted, the brand's website crashed (per Women's Wear Daily), which was enough for us to click "add to cart." Each product has two parts, a gloss, and a neutral matte lipstick. This is something that beauty enthusiasts need to check out.

There's no need to fret over the website crash because we found this revolutionary lip duo and coordinating liner at Nordstrom, Verishop, and JCPenney

Here's the Foundation That Increased Its Sales by 269% Thanks to TikTok

CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo

This dual-ended product has a comfortable matte lipstick and a hydrating lip gloss in the same shade. You can wear each on its own or combine them for a highly-pigmented finish. There are 25 shades to choose from. Keep on scrolling to see swatches of every shade if you're not sure which one to try.

$25
Nordstrom
$25
$23
JCPenney

CTZN Cosmetics Lipstroke Waterproof Lip Liner

If you really want to lock in your nude lip look, start out with some lip liner first. This liner is waterproof with full coverage.

$16
Nordstrom
$16
Verishop
$16
$14
JCPenney

Check out the wide range of shades in these color swatches, showcasing the matte lipsticks and the corresponding lip glosses. The 25 shades have rich pigments and incredibly smooth textures.

If you're looking for more beauty finds, check out these Amazon picks from The Bachelor star Cassie Randolph.

