AGT Contestant Breaks Silence on Near-Fatal Accident

A production spokesperson for the show later told E! News in a statement on Oct. 17, "Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday."

"In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew," the statement continued, "We will be temporarily pausing production on America's Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."