See the Stars of Marie Antoinette, Then & Now

Let them eat cake.

In 2006, The Virgin Suicide's Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst came back together for Marie Antoinette, a historical drama based on the life of France's last queen before the country's revolution in the late 1770s. Written and directed by Coppola, the movie was given unprecedented access to the Palace of Versailles and featured modern touches, such as Converse sneakers and New Wave and post-punk music.

While it grossed just $60 million at the box office after its release on Oct. 20, Marie Antoinette, which also starred Jason Schwartzman, Rose Byrne and Jamie Dornan, went on to become a cult classic and even snapped up an Oscar for Best Costume Design. And it wouldn't be the last time Coppola and Dunst collaborated for a period drama.