Sanditon Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

After years off the air, viewers will finally return to Sanditon this spring.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, Masterpiece PBS announced that the TV adaptation of Jane Austen's unfinished novel will launch its second season in 2022. Specifically, the journey of Miss Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) will pick back up on Sunday, March 20, almost three years after the show's initial 2019 debut on the U.K.'s ITV. (The series then premiered on Masterpiece PBS for U.S. audiences in January 2020.)

Of course, this lengthy wait has everything to do with Sanditon originally getting canceled after one season. However, thanks to a dedicated fan base, Masterpiece PBS reversed this cancelation and gave Sanditon a surprise two season order.