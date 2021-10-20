Larry David Reveals the Real Reason He Plugged His Ears at NYFW

Watch : Larry David Reveals REAL Reason He Plugged His Ears at NYFW

Larry David may be a style icon, but he does not feel at home on the runway.

Following the Curb Your Enthusiasm star's viral photo during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12, David exclusively confirmed to E! News that it was not a fond experience. A trending clip showed David hunching in his seat and plugging his ears with his fingers.

"It was that bad," David joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 20. "There was a speaker behind me blaring music. The reason I was there was because my friend's fiancé, he thought it would be helpful if I came. My presence is never helpful."

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for its eleventh season on Sunday, Oct. 24, and while David cannot divulge any details about it, fans are sure to be entertained. "I think it's pretty funny," David hinted. "Why do you want to know what's going to happen? Wouldn't you rather be surprised?"