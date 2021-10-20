Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance for the First Time In Almost 2 Years

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Here's Johnny! Er, Jack.

Jack Nicholson attended the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in L.A. on Oct. 19. The 84-year-old actor sat courtside with his son Ray, 29, as they cheered on the home team.

"Jack seemed so happy to be back!" a source told E! News. "He's such a fixture courtside for the Lakers! He looked great and was so into the game and intensely watched each play!"

Nicholson wasn't the only star in attendance. Adele, Usher, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart, James Corden, Kid Cudi, Saweetie, Lil Wayne and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were among the other celebrities who watched the Warriors beat the Lakers with a final score of 121 to 114.

It's been a minute since fans have seen Nicholson. The last time the Oscar winner was photographed out in public was in January 2020, when he attended another Lakers game (that time against the New York Knicks). His most recent film was the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, which also starred Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson.

While he's been spotted a few times over the years—such as at award shows and a 2015 episode of Saturday Night Live—he lives a relatively private life.