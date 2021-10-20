Erika Jayne Reveals Where All Her RHOBH Paychecks Went in Bombshell Reunion Preview

Let the interrogation begin.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion picks back up tonight, and based on this exclusive sneak peek clip, host Andy Cohen isn't letting Erika Jayne off the hook until she answers the tough questions viewers have been asking all season.
Namely, why didn't the Bravo star leave her ex-husband Tom Girardi—who she's currently divorcing—sooner? As Erika revealed in an earlier episode, it's been years since she discovered he was allegedly cheating on her.
"Where was I going?" Erika responds after Andy poses the question in the below clip.
"Where weren't you going? You're on a hit TV show, you have a career..." Andy says before Erika interrupts and insists she "was not in control" of her finances.
She continues, "I walk out with two credit cards, they get cut. Am I gonna call you? Who am I gonna go call?"
In response, Andy mentions that he knows what Erika makes on RHOBH. "It ain't bad," he adds.
Cue a major bombshell from Erika: "I gave every paycheck to my husband."
"So crazy to me!" Kyle Richards reacts.
"Since you've been making money?" Garcelle Beauvais asks.
"Yes," Erika replies, much to the shock of her co-stars. "I've handed every paycheck I've ever made over."
The lack of access to this money, she explains, is the reason she stayed with Tom as long as she did.
"I'll say this, I was 27 when I went in. He was 60," Erika tells the group. "The power balance was way out of whack. I trusted this man."
Hear more from Erika and the RHOBH ladies in the above clip.
Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion airs tonight, Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)