Kenya Moore & Other Dancing With the Stars Contestants Detail Their Fitness Transformations

Watch : "Dancing With the Stars" Is an Intense Workout for Celebrities

These stars are breaking a sweat for a good cause.

The season 30 competitors on Dancing With the Stars have powered through painful rehearsals, chronic injuries and tough performances in hopes of taking home the famed Mirror Ball. Some contestants like Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Jimmie Allen have shed pounds throughout the process, while other DWTS stars have sought out physical therapy treatment.

"I have a plethora of ailments right now," The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore exclusively told E! News, "but I'm dancing through the pain because I really want to be here."

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star said she has a "taped off" knee, two ribs contusions and an injured ankle—along with "a little more guns."

Similarly, Cody Rigby teased that his feet are "disgusting right now" due to at least three blisters. "We always have to think about our bodies and what they can do," Rigby explained. "I'm somebody who thinks my body can do a lot, and it can, but you have to listen to it. I'm definitely really putting priority in my recovery."