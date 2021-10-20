Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Halle Berry, Hailey Bieber and More Turn Heads at ELLE's 2021 Women in Hollywood Event

See photos of Halle Berry, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Demi Moore, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Hudson and more at ELLE magazine's annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.

By Corinne Heller Oct 20, 2021 3:43 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetHalle BerryHailey Bieber
Who run the world?

Halle Berry, Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae were just three of the celebs who brought major star power to the 2021 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 19. 

Halle attended the event with her boyfriend, Van Hunt. The Oscar-winning actress wore a long-sleeve pink-and-black paisley-printed gown.

The star was one of nine honorees and individual cover stars of the magazine's annual "Women in Hollywood" issue. She was recognized for being a "barrier breaker" as the "first (and still only) Black woman to win the Best Actress Oscar" and was also praised by the outlet for making her directorial debut with the upcoming Netflix film Bruised, in which she plays an MMA fighter.

Halle posted a photo of her ELLE cover on Instagram, writing, "So honored to be a part of @elleusa's 2021 "Women in Hollywood" issue alongside so many incredible and inspiring women."

photos
Fellow honorees Gal Gadot, Rita Moreno and Jennifer Hudson were also in attendance at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration, as were other notable names, such as Demi Moore, Lucy Hale, Ciara, Kerry WashingtonAlexandra DaddarioJurnee Smollett, Debbie Allen, Lena Waithe, Jordana BrewsterMj Rodriguez, and Eva Longoria, who served as host.

See photos of stars at the event below:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Berry

The star showcases a floral look.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE
Halle Berry & Van Hunt

The star appears with her boyfriend.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson

The singer and honoree is all smiles.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Hailey Bieber

The model showcases a chic cut-out style.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for ELLE
Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum glitters in stripes.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Addison Rae

The TikTok star shows skin in a black cut-out gown.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars alum models a patterned suit.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Ciara

The singer showcases a sexy style.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Lena Waithe

The star showcases a chic blue style.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Mj Rodriguez

The star glitters in green.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman actress and honoree is pretty in pink.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Eva Longoria

The actress and host is all smiles.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Demi Moore

The actress showcases a strapless style.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Alexandra Daddario

The actress showcases a vintage style.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE
Jordana Brewster

The Fast & Furious actress strikes a pose.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rita Moreno

The veteran star and honoree is all smiles.

