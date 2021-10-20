See Penn Badgley React After You Fan Asks Him to “Kidnap Me”

Watch : "You" Season 3 Trailer Shows Penn Badgley's New Obsession

Sometimes, an outrageous request can change with the tone alone. Just ask Penn Badgley.



Ever since the actor brought his menacingly lovesick character, Joe Goldberg, to life in Netflix's You, fans have been not-so-subtle about expressing their connection to the show's leading man. Take a viewer's latest tweet for example, who on Oct. 19, tagged Penn himself on the social media platform, and simply wrote, "Ayoooo kidnap me."



And although Penn has expressed his concern with viewers fangirling over his dangerous on-screen persona in the past, this time was just a smidge different, with the actor jokingly tweeting in response, "Idk why but when ‘kidnap me' is prefaced by ‘ayoooo,' it has a completely different ring to it and I'm not mad."



As if that wasn't enough, in response to Penn's tweet, another user wrote, "Mentally, I'm here," alongside a picture of his character's infamous glass box of doom.



Ironically, although Penn is having his fun now, the actor also spoke about his character being able to use the instant access of social media to his advantage during a January 2019 press event with You co-star Shay Mitchell.