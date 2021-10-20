Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Penn Badgley React After You Fan Asks Him to “Kidnap Me”

Ever wonder what happens when a fan jokingly asks Penn Badgley to bring Joe Goldberg’s persona to life? Well, you might be surprised by the You star’s latest reaction.

By Kisha Forde Oct 20, 2021 1:43 PMTags
Penn BadgleyCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: "You" Season 3 Trailer Shows Penn Badgley's New Obsession

Sometimes, an outrageous request can change with the tone alone. Just ask Penn Badgley.
 
Ever since the actor brought his menacingly lovesick character, Joe Goldberg, to life in Netflix's You, fans have been not-so-subtle about expressing their connection to the show's leading man. Take a viewer's latest tweet for example, who on Oct. 19, tagged Penn himself on the social media platform, and simply wrote, "Ayoooo kidnap me."
 
And although Penn has expressed his concern with viewers fangirling over his dangerous on-screen persona in the past, this time was just a smidge different, with the actor jokingly tweeting in response, "Idk why but when ‘kidnap me' is prefaced by ‘ayoooo,' it has a completely different ring to it and I'm not mad."
 
As if that wasn't enough, in response to Penn's tweet, another user wrote, "Mentally, I'm here," alongside a picture of his character's infamous glass box of doom.
 
Ironically, although Penn is having his fun now, the actor also spoke about his character being able to use the instant access of social media to his advantage during a January 2019 press event with You co-star Shay Mitchell.

photos
You Season 3: Where You've Seen the Cast Before

"I think Joe reveals the unsettling logic that actually a lot of us are following—in the worst way—on social media," he shared. "But, then I think in the best way it is a tool and there's nothing inherently wrong about that tool at all. In fact, I see really admire people like Shay, who have an authentic relationship where it's like, fluent. See me when I try to do something on social media? It's pathetic."

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Nicole Kidman Is the Spitting Image of Lucille Ball in Biopic Trailer

3

See Penn Badgley React After You Fan Asks Him to “Kidnap Me”

For future reference, Penn may want to ask You devotees since they might overwhelmingly have to disagree.

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Nicole Kidman Is the Spitting Image of Lucille Ball in Biopic Trailer

3

See Penn Badgley React After You Fan Asks Him to “Kidnap Me”

4
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

5

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" Over Cause of Death

Latest News

Exclusive

Why The Girl in the Woods Is a Jessica Jones Reunion

35 Products That Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Kristin Cavallari Went on a Few Dates With Jay Cutler After Divorce

Exclusive

Watch MAFS’ Michaela Freak Out Over Zack's Retreat Confession

See Penn Badgley React After You Fan Asks Him to “Kidnap Me”

Proof Adele and Rich Paul's Courtside Date Night Was a Slam Dunk

Selling Sunset Season 4 Release Date Finally Revealed