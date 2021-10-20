Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Penn Badgley React After You Fan Asks Him to “Kidnap Me”

Ever wonder what happens when a fan jokingly asks Penn Badgley to bring Joe Goldberg’s persona to life? Well, you might be surprised by the You star’s latest reaction.

By Kisha Forde Oct 20, 2021 1:43 PMTags
Penn BadgleyCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: "You" Season 3 Trailer Shows Penn Badgley's New Obsession

Sometimes, an outrageous request can change with the tone alone. Just ask Penn Badgley.
 
Ever since the actor brought his menacingly lovesick character, Joe Goldberg, to life in Netflix's You, fans have been not-so-subtle about expressing their connection to the show's leading man. Take a viewer's latest tweet for example, who on Oct. 19, tagged Penn himself on the social media platform, and simply wrote, "Ayoooo kidnap me."
 
And although Penn has expressed his concern with viewers fangirling over his dangerous on-screen persona in the past, this time was just a smidge different, with the actor jokingly tweeting in response, "Idk why but when ‘kidnap me' is prefaced by ‘ayoooo,' it has a completely different ring to it and I'm not mad."
 
As if that wasn't enough, in response to Penn's tweet, another user wrote, "Mentally, I'm here," alongside a picture of his character's infamous glass box of doom.
 
Ironically, although Penn is having his fun now, the actor also spoke about his character being able to use the instant access of social media to his advantage during a January 2019 press event with You co-star Shay Mitchell.

photos
You Season 3: Where You've Seen the Cast Before

"I think Joe reveals the unsettling logic that actually a lot of us are following—in the worst way—on social media," he shared. "But, then I think in the best way it is a tool and there's nothing inherently wrong about that tool at all. In fact, I see really admire people like Shay, who have an authentic relationship where it's like, fluent. See me when I try to do something on social media? It's pathetic."

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

2
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

3

See Zendaya React After Timothée Chalamet Names “Crush” Tom Holland

For future reference, Penn may want to ask You devotees since they might overwhelmingly have to disagree.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Slams "Disturbing" Instagram Post of Her Daughters

2
Exclusive

What's Really Going on Between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears

3

See Zendaya React After Timothée Chalamet Names “Crush” Tom Holland

4

You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw

5

Penn Badgley & Cardi B Are the Unexpected Celebrity Friends We Needed

Latest News

Debra Messing Addresses That Kim Kardashian SNL Tweet

See Kim Kardashian's Heartwarming Birthday Tribute From Kris Jenner

See Zendaya React After Timothée Chalamet Names “Crush” Tom Holland

72 Times Birthday Girl Kim Kardashian Bared All In a Bikini

You Fan Spots Major Season 3 Filming Flaw

Meghan McCain Says She Was "Bullied" Out of Job at The View

Exclusive

Why Dove Cameron's Latest Tour Was Unlike Any of Her Past Performances