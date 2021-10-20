Proof Adele and Rich Paul's Latest Courtside Date Night Was a Slam Dunk

Adele's latest date night outfit did not go easy on us.
The singer, who recently released her highly anticipated new single, "Easy on Me," was spotted out at the Stapes Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to watch a basketball game with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.
For the showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Adele was photographed in a brown leather suit look topped with a Louis Vuitton-monogrammed coat and matching heels. Taking the coordinating one step further, she also had a matching purse on hand to complete the ultrachic ensemble.
Rich was seated beside her on the sidelines, sporting a velour zip-up jacket over a black turtleneck and trousers.
It's been three months since the couple first took their romance public, sitting next to each other for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks in July. More recently, Adele shed light on their relationship during her October cover interview with Vogue, recalling their first meeting at a party years earlier. "I was a bit drunk. I said: 'Do you want to sign me? I'm an athlete now.'"
"He's just so f--king funny," she noted. "He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away." After her dad died in May, Adele told the magazine Rich "just incredibly arrived."
"I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled," she said of being with him. "It's quite the opposite. It's wild."
As for that milestone July outing, "I didn't mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game," she recalled. "I just love being around him. I just love it."