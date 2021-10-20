Proof Adele and Rich Paul's Latest Courtside Date Night Was a Slam Dunk

Watch : Adele

Adele's latest date night outfit did not go easy on us.

The singer, who recently released her highly anticipated new single, "Easy on Me," was spotted out at the Stapes Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to watch a basketball game with her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul.

For the showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, Adele was photographed in a brown leather suit look topped with a Louis Vuitton-monogrammed coat and matching heels. Taking the coordinating one step further, she also had a matching purse on hand to complete the ultrachic ensemble.

Rich was seated beside her on the sidelines, sporting a velour zip-up jacket over a black turtleneck and trousers. "Adele was smiling throughout the night during her courtside date with Rich!" a source told E! News. "Onlookers were stunned by her striking style! They looked so comfortable with one another and were so happy to be together!"