Selling Sunset Season 4 Release Date Finally Revealed

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5

Carve out some real estate in your TV lineup—Selling Sunset season four officially has a premiere date.

The Netflix reality show, which follows the lives and listings of the realtors who work at The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, is set to drop its fourth season on Nov. 24. And fans can expect to see all their favorite cast members—including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz—back on their small screens.

"The houses are bigger, the drama's bigger," Quinn told E! News in March. "It's fabulous. You guys are going to love it."

Viewers will also be introduced to a few new agents, including Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan. As Quinn teased on an Oct. 1 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, "We have a lot of new girls…more than you know."

While fans will have to wait and see what happens on the show, there's been a lot going on in the stars' personal lives. Quinn and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child together in May, Chrishell and Jason broke the news that they're dating in July, and Heather and her fiancé Tarek El Moussa are getting ready to tie the knot.