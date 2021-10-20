Queen Elizabeth II "Reluctantly" Cancels Northern Ireland Trip on Advice From Doctors

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Honors Prince Philip With A Special Accessory

Queen Elizabeth II is taking some time off from her royal duties.

The 95-year-old monarch has canceled a planned trip to Northern Ireland at the request of her doctors. "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," Buckingham Palace announced on Oct. 20. "Her majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she was due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland," the statement continued, "and looks forward to visiting in the future."

While no additional details were given, the Queen—who is Britain's longest-reigning monarch—has had a busy few weeks of engagements. In fact, it was just last night that she joined Prince Charles and Prince William at Windsor Castle to greet innovators, including Bill Gates, at a reception following the Global Investment Summit.