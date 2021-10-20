90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava and Girlfriend Rhoda Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Season 5 Sneek Peek

This continues to be a year of milestones for 90 Day Fiancé's Jorge Nava.

The 33-year-old reality TV personality took to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 18 to reveal that he and girlfriend Rhoda Blua are expecting their second child together. In April, he announced the arrival of their daughter, Zara, by posting a precious photo of Rhoda cradling the newborn.

In his new post, Jorge shared a pic of himself holding his partner's baby bump, along with the caption, "Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast. Rhoda, you and Zara [face with hearts emoji] are my world. I Love you more than you'll ever imagine."

When a follower asked Jorge to clarify whether this post meant they were getting married or had another baby on the way, the star responded with a hatching chick emoji.

In his post that announced his daughter's birth in April, Jorge tenderly wrote that there's "no Love that can match what I have for my family."