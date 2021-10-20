All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 1 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Bachelorette is back on our TV screens, which means we will be blessed with some fashion moments from Michelle Young, co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, the men, and probably some Bachelor alums who will return for some group dates or advice-giving segments throughout the season. And, of course, it means that Michelle will find lasting love (fingers crossed), but we have a long way to go before she hands out that final rose.

In the meantime, we are going to take note of the most memorable looks every single week, try to track them down, and search for some budget-friendly alternatives. When we say we're "here for the right reasons," we're all about the fashions. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy styles from Revolve, Farfetch, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, and Saks Off Fifth.