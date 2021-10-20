Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Most Memorable Limo Exits from Michelle Young's Season of The Bachelorette

On The Bachelorette's season 18 premiere, Michelle Young met the men as the limos arrived, which led to a spanking, a rolling bed and a surprisingly familiar face.

Michelle Young's The Bachelorette contestants weren't sleeping on the chance to make a first impression.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Bachelor Nation fans met the men competing to impress the schoolteacher, who was the runner-up on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year

As viewers know, the limo exits typically produce plenty of wacky—and at times head-scratching—moments, and tonight's season 18 premiere was no exception. The arrivals included such props as a backpack, a basketball and a beaded necklace, with the necklace being an intended gift for Michelle that she ultimately refused to accept.

Among the odd vehicles to pull up were an ice cream truck, a school bus, two types of fire trucks and even a bed on wheels, complete with a flannel bedspread. 

Unsurprisingly, one of the most memorable limo exits belonged to Clayton Echard, who is currently filming his starring role on season 26 of The Bachelor. After Clayton gave Michelle a yardstick and asked her to deliver a spanking, she quipped, "I don't think I ever thought I'd be spanking a grown man's butt on national television. But here I am!"

Continue scrolling to see some of the most unusual arrivals. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Rick

After arriving in a restaurant cart, viewers met Rick when Michelle Young lifted the silver lid off his head. He then referred to himself as "the special tonight."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brandon J.

Brandon J. explained that he opted to show up in a bed on wheels so Michelle could learn what it would be like to wake up next to him.

ABC
Clayton

The next Bachelor caused Michelle to crack up as he handed her a yardstick, which she reluctantly used to give him a single light spanking.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
LT

For some reason, yoga guru LT opted to arrive with pants, leading co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe to quip that he's "ballsy."

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Joe

Joe didn't need a silly gimmick to make his introduction memorable. As it turned out, he and Michelle had previously exchanged DMs before Joe ended up ghosting her, although it took the Bachelorette a moment to place him.

She asked, "Have I met you before?" Then, just as he was walking away, it dawned on her, and she followed up with, "Have I slid into your DMs?"

ABC
Peter

The self-proclaimed "pizzapreneur" tossed a little dough into the air on his way to meet Michelle.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Spencer

Basketball was a popular theme of the evening, with Spencer even bringing a ball with him.

ABC
Chris S.

Playing off of Michelle's career path as a teacher, Chris S. arrived in a school bus while wearing shorts and a backpack.

ABC
Brandon K.

This wasn't exactly the kind of jewelry Michelle was hoping to receive. She immediately took off Brandon K.'s necklace after he teased she would need to show him something in order to keep it, until he finally clarified that he meant her heart.

ABC
Daniel

Daniel opted for an adorable toy fire engine, which wasn't the most graceful mode of transportation. 

ABC
Ryan

Ryan impressed Michelle by knowing about her fondness for ice cream, although any good will quickly melted away after she learned of his scheming ways.

