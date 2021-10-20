Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Sarah Brady Clap Back at Haters Who Claim He "Ruined Surfing"

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Jonah Hill isn't simply riding out this wave of hate—he's speaking out.

The Don't Look Up actor and his girlfriend, environmental activist Sarah Brady, both decided to address body shamers head-on after they found a sign that claimed, "Jonah Hill Ruined Surfing."

It was a cruel reference to photos of Jonah from back in February, when he took to the waters in a black wetsuit for an afternoon of surfing. At the time, Jonah called out paparazzi for photographing him shirtless, saying his "childhood insecurities" have been exacerbated by "years of public mockery about my body."

But Jonah isn't letting the haters get him down. "I will never stop doing things that make me happy," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Oct. 19, "no matter how insecure my happiness makes you."

If that wasn't mic drop enough, Sarah also chimed in on her page. She said she loves her "man" and is "proud of him for getting into surfing for the pure joy it brings." She added, "If you feel the need to rain on someone else's parade, ask yourself why and consider getting yourself a life."