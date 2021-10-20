Get to Know The Bachelorette's Nayte Olukoya, Michelle Young's First Impression Rose Pick

It looks like Nayte Olukoya just scored some major points with Michelle Young.
The teacher and former Division I basketball player gave him her first impression rose during the season 18 premiere of The Bachelorette on Oct. 19.
Nayte was actually the first contestant to step out of the limo and meet Michelle. "I just want to say I'm, like, so happy to be here with you right now," he told her, "and I'm looking forward to seeing if you and I have what each other's looking for."
They shared a hug, and he made her giggle with his pickup line. "Before we start this journey," he continued, "I just want to say, 'It's better Nayte than never.'"
It soon became clear that Nayte was smitten. "Michelle is amazing," he said. "People say they have butterflies. I had, like, pigeons in my stomach."
While the night got off to a great start, Michelle soon learned that not all of the men seemed to be here for the right reasons. For instance, she sent suitor Ryan Fox home after learning he brought notes with him on her and The Bachelor franchise, including, as she put it, a "play-by-play book of how to get screen time and how not to be a villain."
However, Nayte helped turn the evening around with his subsequent conversations with Michelle. They talked about his family, and he opened up about his parents' split.
"I had the best childhood ever," he said, "but my parents got divorced. My mom just went through another divorce with my stepdad, who's like my best friend. So, what I'm looking forward to is, like, meeting that person and being able to, like, bring together that togetherness."
Michelle appreciated his vulnerability and said he "reset the night." She gave him her first impression rose, and they shared a kiss.
"Nayte struggles with being vulnerable, but a wall came down and, for me, that's all I needed to see," Michelle said. "I feel what I came here to feel and that's sparks, butterflies and everything that you want to feel when you kiss someone."
To learn more about Nayte, scroll on.
He Lives in Austin, Texas.
While Nayte now calls the Lone Star State home, he's originally from Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, Canada.
He Works as a Sales Executive.
According to Nayte's LinkedIn profile, he works for Indeed.com.
He Attended Eastern Washington University
There, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with a minor in Africana studies.
He's Tall.
Like, really tall. His Bachelorette bio describes him as "a 6-foot, 8-inch Adonis of a man."
He Loves That Michelle Is a Teacher.
In fact, his mom is a teacher. According to his LinkedIn profile, Nayte also served as a teacher's aide for Omaha Public Schools in Nebraska.
"I have crazy respect for teachers," he said during the season 18 premiere, "and knowing that she's a teacher has me believing at least that she's a person that's going to want to have like conversations that are, you know, not superficial because that's what I'm looking for."
He Has an Adorable Dog Named Percy.
Percy is an English Cocker Spaniel…and so so cute.
He Knows What He's Looking for in a Relationship.
"His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him," Nayte's Bachelorette bio reads. "He's looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he's been waiting for."
He Has Some Sweet Tattoos.
According to his Instagram, Nayte has a tattoo on his back of "Perseus holding the head of Medusa." He also has some ink on his ribs, chest and shoulders.
He Has Many Hobbies.
Per his social media accounts, Nayte enjoys reading, doing outdoor activities like swimming and hiking and traveling. "I really hope that Michelle likes road trips," he said, "because there's nothing better than a road trip honestly." But according to his Bachelorette bio, "Nayte can't dance to save his life."
