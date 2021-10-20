Bachelorette Michelle Young Sets a No-Nonsense Tone by Sending Home One Scheming Suitor

Watch : How "Bachelorette" Michelle Young Sniffs Out Red Flags

Michelle Young will not ignore red flags during her tenure as the Bachelorette.

During the season 18 premiere on Oct. 19, the 28-year-old Minnesota resident proved this to be true by giving one suitor the boot well before the evening's rose ceremony. The drama all started when co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe made surprise visits to the new contestants' hotel rooms.

Though their check-in with environmental consultant Ryan started out strong, Tayshia and Kaitlyn found themselves worried about the suitor's motives when they found his playbook on how to succeed on The Bachelorette. We're talking about a detailed guide on ways to get more screen time, what phrases to use and how to avoid being the villain.

He even had a note to emulate Kaitlyn fiancé's Jason Tartick. Also, according to the folder name, Ryan doesn't seem to know how to spell bachelorette. Not a red flag, just a personal pet peeve for us here at E! News.