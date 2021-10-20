Watch Lori Loughlin Hug It Out While Making Her Acting Return in When Hope Calls

Lori Loughlin is gracing the silver screen once again.
The 57-year-old actress will make her acting comeback in the second season of the When Calls the Heart spin-off, When Hope Calls, which premieres on Dec. 18 on GAC Family.
A sneak peek of the season reveals the first footage of Lori reprising her role as Abigail Stanton, whom she played from 2014 to 2019. She exited the original show in the wake of the college admissions scandal, and later plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She was released from prison last December following a two-month sentence.
The first look at When Hope Calls shows Lori, dressed in an emerald velvet coat, reuniting with her on-screen son Cody (Carter Ryan) in the town square to marvel at the Christmas tree. "This tree is so beautiful," she says.
Cody remarks, "Being here has got me thinking of me and my sister, and what would have happened without you."
"Oh, Cody, nothing has made me happier than being your mom," Abigail replies.
He asks, "You mean it?" and she responds, "With all my heart" as they go in for a big hug.
Following news of her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scheme, Crown Media Family Networks announced it was "no longer working" with Lori. The network previously said in a statement, "We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations." When Calls the Heart went on hiatus before the show resumed season six without her.
Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison and was released from home confinement in April.
As for their daughters, Olivia Jade has already returned to the public eye by reviving her YouTube account and joining Dancing With the Stars this season. Most recently, she addressed a rumor that she and DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy are more than just dance partners.
"Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore," Olivia said in a video on Oct. 17. "I'm just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We've never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife."
Catch Olivia Jade on DWTS on Mondays on ABC, and see Lori's latest appearance in the video above.