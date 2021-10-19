This Bachelor Nation Gift Guide is Final Rose-Worthy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Of course, the biggest gift to The Bachelor fans is watching the show itself, but, unfortunately, it's only on one night a week (thankfully Bachelor in Paradise has two episodes each week). However, watching TV isn't the only way to enjoy this iconic reality TV show. If you are a big fan of the franchise, then you're in luck because we found some great gifts that you can get for your fellow fans.... or for yourself (you deserve it).
Shhh... I'm Watching, The Bachelor With My Mommy Onesie
This adorable onesie is perfect for the mini Bachelor Nation viewers in your life.
Real Men Watch The Bachelor T-Shirt
This could not be more accurate. It's also the perfect holiday gift for any male Bachelor fans.
Bachelor in Paradise Coloring Book
If drawing helps you relax, then you'll really enjoy this Bachelor in Paradise-themed coloring book.
Final Rose Material Socks
How cute are these socks? If you feel like Final Rose material, then you absolutely need these in your sock drawer.
It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After by Andi Dorfman
Andi Dorfman's book was so juicy, especially the parts about her relationships on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with Juan Pablo Galavis, Josh Murray, and Nick Viall. This book's tea was the main topic of conversation during Bachelor of Paradise Season 3, which Andi wasn't even a part of (technically). Her book was mentioned in almost every episode that season, which was truly the best publicity.
The Bachelorette/The Bachelor BINGO
Make your TV viewing even more fun by playing a game while you watch. There's a version for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. They're both instant downloads, so you can start the fun right away.
You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self By Tyler Cameron
If you want to hear Tyler Cameron's insights on his experiences on and outside The Bachelorette, check out his autobiographical book to get some behind-the-scenes tea.
The Bachelor Will You Accept This Coffee? Mug
Will you accept this coffee? Always, duh.
Wearing This Mask For The Right Reasons Adjustable Face Mask
If you're going to wear a face mask, you might as well incorporate your love for the Bachelor franchise, right?
For the Right Reasons: America's Favorite Bachelor on Faith, Love, Marriage, and Why Nice Guys Finish First by Sean Lowe
Sean Lowe is the only Bachelor lead who married his final rose recipient, Catherine Giudici Lowe. He was beloved on The Bachelorette too. So, of course his book is just chock full of juicy stories about what we didn't get to see on TV. And, believe me, he drops some good gems in this one. It's a must-read for any true fan of the show.
Can I Steal You For A Second? Sweatshirt
"Can I steal you for a second?" is just one of those phrases that will never get old to The Bachelor viewers. This sweatshirt is available in multiple colors.
Probably Watching The Bachelor Doormat
This is all your guests need to know when they arrive at your home.
The Bachelor Watch Party Cup and Napkin Pack
Go all out for your The Bachelor viewing party with this set of printed cups and napkins.
Final Rose Material Mug
Sipping your morning coffee out of this mug is the perfect way to start your day.
The Bachelor Greeting Card
Your fellow fans will appreciate this inside joke, for sure. Who could ever forget that infamous windmill moment?
If you're looking for some The Bachelor-approved shopping, check out Jade Roper Tolbert's Amazon fall fashion picks and these Amazon beauty essentials chosen by Catherine Giudici Lowe.