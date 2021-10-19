Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Bachelor Nation Gift Guide is Final Rose-Worthy

From mugs to loungewear to tell-all books, we found the ultimate presents for the biggest fans of The Bachelor.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 19, 2021 11:52 PMTags
Of course, the biggest gift to The Bachelor fans is watching the show itself, but, unfortunately, it's only on one night a week (thankfully Bachelor in Paradise has two episodes each week). However, watching TV isn't the only way to enjoy this iconic reality TV show. If you are a big fan of the franchise, then you're in luck because we found some great gifts that you can get for your fellow fans.... or for yourself (you deserve it).

The Bachelor Alum Cassie Randolph Shares Beauty Secrets & Her Favorite Amazon Products

Shhh... I'm Watching, The Bachelor With My Mommy Onesie

This adorable onesie is perfect for the mini Bachelor Nation viewers in your life.

$17
$7
Etsy

Real Men Watch The Bachelor T-Shirt

This could not be more accurate. It's also the perfect holiday gift for any male Bachelor fans.

$23
$17
Etsy

Bachelor in Paradise Coloring Book

If drawing helps you relax, then you'll really enjoy this Bachelor in Paradise-themed coloring book.

$16
Etsy

Final Rose Material Socks

How cute are these socks? If you feel like Final Rose material, then you absolutely need these in your sock drawer.

$19
Redbubble

It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After by Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman's book was so juicy, especially the parts about her relationships on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette with Juan Pablo Galavis, Josh Murray, and Nick Viall. This book's tea was the main topic of conversation during Bachelor of Paradise Season 3, which Andi wasn't even a part of (technically). Her book was mentioned in almost every episode that season, which was truly the best publicity. 

$25
$13
Amazon

The Bachelorette/The Bachelor BINGO

Make your TV viewing even more fun by playing a game while you watch. There's a version for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. They're both instant downloads, so you can start the fun right away.

$5
Bachelor BINGO
$5
Bachelorette BINGO

You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self By Tyler Cameron

If you want to hear Tyler Cameron's insights on his experiences on and outside The Bachelorette, check out his autobiographical book to get some behind-the-scenes tea.

$26
$16
Amazon

The Bachelor Will You Accept This Coffee? Mug

Will you accept this coffee? Always, duh. 

$18
Etsy

Wearing This Mask For The Right Reasons Adjustable Face Mask

If you're going to wear a face mask, you might as well incorporate your love for the Bachelor franchise, right?

$19
Etsy

For the Right Reasons: America's Favorite Bachelor on Faith, Love, Marriage, and Why Nice Guys Finish First by Sean Lowe

Sean Lowe is the only Bachelor lead who married his final rose recipient, Catherine Giudici Lowe. He was beloved on The Bachelorette too. So, of course his book is just chock full of juicy stories about what we didn't get to see on TV. And, believe me, he drops some good gems in this one. It's a must-read for any true fan of the show.

$25
$23
Amazon

Final Rose Material Sweatshirt

Of course, you are Final Rose material. You so need this sweatshirt.

$29
$25
Etsy

Can I Steal You For A Second? Sweatshirt

"Can I steal you for a second?" is just one of those phrases that will never get old to The Bachelor viewers. This sweatshirt is available in multiple colors.

$35
Etsy

Probably Watching The Bachelor Doormat

This is all your guests need to know when they arrive at your home.

$29
$12
Etsy

The Bachelor Watch Party Cup and Napkin Pack

Go all out for your The Bachelor viewing party with this set of printed cups and napkins.

$18
Etsy

Final Rose Material Mug

Sipping your morning coffee out of this mug is the perfect way to start your day.

$20
$15
Etsy

The Bachelor Greeting Card

Your fellow fans will appreciate this inside joke, for sure. Who could ever forget that infamous windmill moment?

$7
Etsy

If you're looking for some The Bachelor-approved shopping, check out Jade Roper Tolbert's Amazon fall fashion picks and these Amazon beauty essentials chosen by Catherine Giudici Lowe.

