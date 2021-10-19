Lala Kent Says She's "Unbreakable" Following Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent is about to give them realness.
Earlier this week, a source confirmed to E! News that the Vanderpump Rules star and Randall Emmett broke up three years after getting engaged.
While the couple has yet to directly address the split publicly, Lala may have just made a statement of her own while stepping out in Beverly Glen, Calif.
Photographers spotted the Bravo star on Oct. 19 chatting on the phone as she sported a Tupac sweatshirt and ripped denim jeans. She completed her look with a black baseball cap. One thing noticeably missing from her ensemble? The engagement ring Randall gave her in September 2018.
Another post raising eyebrows is Lala's latest Instagram message to fans. While celebrating an upcoming book signing in Los Angeles, the author reflected on her experience writing Give Them Lala and thanked fans for being there for her.
"It may not be a New York Times Bestseller, but because I look like this on the cover, I'm less mad about it," she said. "I love you all and I'm thankful for ALL the support. Truly. This book feels like another lifetime."
Lala continued by saying she's proud of where she is today: "I'm thankful I get to look back on moments, to see just how far I have come. I am unbreakable, thanks to you all."
Many fans were hoping the couple would make their way to the altar in 2022. After delaying their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, the duo turned their focus into raising their 6-month-old daughter Ocean.
At the same time, Lala expressed hopes that a wedding could finally happen in the year ahead.
"I feel like we have a baby and we're stuck together," she exclusively told E! News earlier this month during a fundraiser at Tom Tom. "We'll get around to the wedding. I'm hoping 2022."
Lala continued, "I totally believe in marriage so I'm like, 'What is this where we don't need a piece of paper?' I want to have this big, grand celebration and I want my guests to feel safe so that's the priority. It's not time sensitive. Let's get everyone feeling like they can come and enjoy themselves without worrying about their health and then we'll make it happen."
