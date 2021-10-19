Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

What’s Really Going on Between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson After Attending Kourtney’s Proposal

A source told E! News why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have no "label" on their relationship, as they continue to co-parent True and celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's engagement as a family.

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 19, 2021 10:36 PMTags
ExclusivesKeeping Up With The KardashiansKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Tristan Thompson PRAISES Khloe Kardashian for "Health" Cover

Who better to accompany you to your sister's elaborate marriage proposal than your ex?

When Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian in Montecito, Calif., on Oct. 17, they were surrounded by their beloved family members to help them celebrate. Naturally, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were there to toast to their love. 

But perhaps the more surprising person on the guest list was Khloe's plus one, as she attended with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan, who share 3-year-old daughter True, have established a strong friendship following their June split. In fact, they remain on such good terms that fans have wondered if they've gotten back together (again), a rumor E! News debunked in August.

Fans have certainly noticed how Tristan has continued to hype up the reality star, telling her last week that he was "proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness." His Instagram comment also gushed, "You are so motivational Koko." 

So, where do they stand today? A source exclusively tells E! News that there is "no label" on their relationship as it stands now. 

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

"They're raising True together," the insider explains. "Tristan is around and Khloe is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life." 

The pair are coming off of "a great summer" together, which included a long trip as a family of three with True.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

The source adds, "They are a family and there's a lot of love between them. They leave it at that."

While she's no longer romantically linked with the athlete, Khloe has said she would still like to have another baby in the future. "How is my baby getting so grown on me?" Khloe wrote on Oct. 13. After a fan wrote, "Time for another," Khloe responded, "Hehehe. I want her to have a sibling. If it's God's plan."

Khloe celebrated everlasting love over the weekend after attending Travis and Kourtney's proposal.

The 37-year-old personality congratulated the duo by sharing pictures of the beach-front scene on Instagram. "LOVE conquers all things," she captioned the candlelit moment. "I still can't stop thinking about this," Khloe added on her Insta Story.

Get all the details on Kravis' milestone here.

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

3
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian Has No "Label" on Her Relationship With Tristan

4

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

5

Harry Styles Joins the MCU: Everything on His Eternals Role

Latest News

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Spark Reconciliation Rumors With Outing

Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian Has No "Label" on Her Relationship With Tristan

Survivor Contestant Michelle Yi Attacked With Metal Baton

Harry Styles Joins the MCU: Everything on His Eternals Role

Sofía Vergara’s New Intimates Line Is Size & Skin Tone Inclusive

Exclusive

This Real Housewife Spilled the Most Tea in New Tell-All Book

Alex Rodriguez Gets Trolled By Jennifer Lopez Chants at Red Sox Game