Survivor Contestant Michelle Yi Attacked With Metal Baton Outside Pilates Studio

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Survivor: Fiji contestant Michelle Yi is recovering after being attacked in her Los Angeles neighborhood.

Santa Monica Police tell E! News they received a call on Thursday, Oct. 14 just before 6 a.m. of a woman using poles to hit residents' cars. When authorities arrived on the scene, they spotted the suspect actively striking a man with a metal object.

As for Michelle, police said she was struck in the head with the pole and poked at with a rusted, reciprocated saw blade in the arm. Police say the 37-year-old Pilates instructor drove herself to the local hospital for additional care after the attack.

On Oct. 19, police confirmed to E! News that the suspect remains in custody and has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities believe there are three total victims from the early morning attack.

In an interview with People, Michelle recalled an unknown woman approaching the Pilates studio where she taught classes.