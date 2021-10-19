Harry Styles Joins the MCU: All the Details on His Surprise Eternals Role

Watch : "Eternals" Premiere: Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek Talk Family

Harry Styles' golden moments keep coming—and his latest one popped up unexpectedly on the big screen.

Ahead of the release of the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, fans are learning the pop star is a surprise addition to the franchise. When the movie premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 18, attendees revealed that Styles pops up as Eros, Thanos' brother. Thanos has been most recently played by Josh Brolin.

"Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere," Variety Senior Film Writer Matt Donnelly tweeted. "Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos."

Variety Senior Editor Marc Malkin echoed, "When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed." When someone responded asking him not to lie, Malkin added, "Not a lie…"

According to the Los Angeles Times, fans will have to wait until after the movie is over to see Styles' debut as Eros because his appearance comes in a post-credits scene. Also known as the superhero Starfox in the comics, Eros is a member of the Eternals and is able to psychically control people's emotions and pleasure centers.