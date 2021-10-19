Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Harry Styles Joins the MCU: All the Details on His Surprise Eternals Role

When Eternals premiered in Hollywood on Oct. 18, audience members spotted a familiar, but unexpected face in a post-credits scene: Harry Styles. For everything we know about his role, read on.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 19, 2021 9:16 PMTags
MoviesMarvelCelebritiesHarry Styles
Watch: "Eternals" Premiere: Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek Talk Family

Harry Styles' golden moments keep coming—and his latest one popped up unexpectedly on the big screen. 

Ahead of the release of the newest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals, fans are learning the pop star is a surprise addition to the franchise. When the movie premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 18, attendees revealed that Styles pops up as Eros, Thanos' brother. Thanos has been most recently played by Josh Brolin

"Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere," Variety Senior Film Writer Matt Donnelly tweeted. "Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos."

Variety Senior Editor Marc Malkin echoed, "When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed." When someone responded asking him not to lie, Malkin added, "Not a lie…"

According to the Los Angeles Times, fans will have to wait until after the movie is over to see Styles' debut as Eros because his appearance comes in a post-credits scene. Also known as the superhero Starfox in the comics, Eros is a member of the Eternals and is able to psychically control people's emotions and pleasure centers. 

photos
Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

While it's unclear exactly when Styles will return to the silver screen as Eros in a larger capacity, the Grammy winner is slated to return to theaters in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, due out in 2022. 

The 27-year-old One Direction alum made his acting debut in the 2017 war drama, Dunkirk

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

3

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, also stars Gemma Chan, Kumail NanjianiSalma Hayek and Angelina Jolie among others. The film is due to hit theaters in the United States on Nov. 5. 

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

3

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

4

Alex Rodriguez Gets Trolled By Jennifer Lopez Chants at Red Sox Game

5

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes' Widow Says She's "Shocked" Over Cause of Death

Latest News

Harry Styles Joins the MCU: Everything on His Eternals Role

Sofía Vergara’s New Intimates Line Is Size & Skin Tone Inclusive

Exclusive

This Real Housewife Spilled the Most Tea in New Tell-All Book

Alex Rodriguez Gets Trolled By Jennifer Lopez Chants at Red Sox Game

Exclusive

No, Queens Isn't Just Like Girls5eva

Ozark Season 4 Release Date Revealed: Watch a Sneak Peek Now

A Social Media Deep-Dive Into Bachelorette Season 18's Suitors