This Real Housewife Spilled the Most Tea in New Tell-All Book Not All Diamonds and Rosé

Watch : "Real Housewives" Secrets Revealed by Dave Quinn in New Book

The ultimate Real Housewives history lesson.

Dave Quinn's new book Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It is exactly what the title suggests: a behind-the-scenes look at the Bravo reality TV franchise that's captivated audiences for more than 15 years.

In honor of its release, Quinn stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 19 to exclusively spill about his research process and the hundreds of interviews he conducted with past and present Real Housewives cast members, producers, executives and more.

"The conversations were incredible," the author told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, adding that if he had to choose a favorite, it'd be the one he shared with a particular Real Housewives of New York City star.

"Carole Radziwill really spilled the tea, I have to say," Quinn revealed. "I loved what she gave about her breakup of her friendship with Bethenny [Frankel], that was really incredible. Plus, a lot of what happened between her and Andy [Cohen], I think you'll really enjoy that."