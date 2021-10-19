15 Pawfect Halloween Costumes for Your Pet: Squid Game, Mandalorian & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Halloween is around the corner! Seriously, it's 12 days away.

If you already have your Halloween costume figured out, it's time to get your pet Instagram-ready for the spookiest night of the year. Although our furry friends can be terrifyingly cute on their own, we will take any excuse to dress up our pet. If you feel the same, we rounded up this year's best costumes for dogs, cats, guinea pigs and even chickens!

Whether your pet wants to be a Squid Game contestant, Buzz Lightyear or Starbucks barista, we've got you and your pet covered.

Scroll below for the 15 Halloween costumes that are sure to garner a lot of tail wags and excited barks (and meows)!