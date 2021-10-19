15 Pawfect Halloween Costumes for Your Pet: Squid Game, Mandalorian & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Halloween is around the corner! Seriously, it's 12 days away.
If you already have your Halloween costume figured out, it's time to get your pet Instagram-ready for the spookiest night of the year. Although our furry friends can be terrifyingly cute on their own, we will take any excuse to dress up our pet. If you feel the same, we rounded up this year's best costumes for dogs, cats, guinea pigs and even chickens!
Whether your pet wants to be a Squid Game contestant, Buzz Lightyear or Starbucks barista, we've got you and your pet covered.
Scroll below for the 15 Halloween costumes that are sure to garner a lot of tail wags and excited barks (and meows)!
Bootique Tasty Taco Pet Costume
Make every day Taco Tuesday with this adorable costume that fits dogs and cats.
Abu Pet Costume – Aladdin
Transform your dog into a magic carpet and let them give Abu a ride down the street while you trick-or-treat.
Frisco Rainbow Dog & Cat Costume
This rainbow costume is unbelievably cute! Perhaps you could dress up as a pot of gold?
Buzz Lightyear Light-Up Pet Costume by Rubie's
Help your pet go to infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear costume.
The Child Pet Costume by Rubie's – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
This costume is the way to go this Halloween! The force will certainly be with your pup as they trick-or-treat.
Nacoco Cat Doctor Costume
While can't trust our cat to perform surgery, we will let them administer candy to trick-or-treaters in this doctor costume.
Squid Game Halloween Dog & Cat Costume by PUPPERY
Does your cat or dog have what it takes to win Squid Game? While they probably won't make it through the "Red Light, Green Light" game unless they're super obedient, they will definitely win at Halloween thanks to this costume.
Rubie's Ghostbusters Dog and Cat Costume
Who ya gonna call? Ghostbarkers! This costume is sure to put a smile on anyone's face.
Waffle Dog and Cat Costume - Hyde & EEK! Boutique™
We are certain your dog or cat will make the cutest waffle!
Meowbucks Apron by WaffleStash
If our cat could make us a PSL, our life would be complete! While we wait for that day, we can give them a job at Meowbucks!
Malier Halloween Cat Costume for Cats
These lightweight bat wings will help your cat look super spooky and even more mischievous.
California Costumes Pet UPS Pal
If your dog anxiously waits by the door for your UPS packages, they'll love twinning with their favorite UPS pal.
Bootique Fierce Feline Pet Parent Pajamas
Twin with your furry one in matching tiger costumes. You can't deny it would make a great Instagram post!
Bootique Fierce Feline Guinea Pig Costume
We can't leave out guinea pigs! There's not many instances where you can match with your guinea pig, but this Halloween you can thanks to Petco.
Pet Chicken Helmet
This might be too niche, but in the case you have a pet chicken, you can dress them up as a dare devil.
Ready for more pet must-haves? Check out the products your pet probably has on their wishlist.