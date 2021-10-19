Gwyneth Paltrow Shares How She Talks About Sex With Her Kids

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Goes All the Way About Sex & Relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow: sex guru?

The goop founder exclusively detailed her advice on intimacy during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and even shared how she talks about sex education with her children, daughter Apple Martin, son Moses Martin and step-children Isabella Falchuk and Brody Falchuk.

"I try to stay neutral and open and non-judgmental and follow their lead, because the truth is no teenager wants to talk about sex with their parent," Paltrow admitted. "I still don't want to talk about sex with my mother! We don't need to do that. But I want them to feel that whatever their sexuality is is great and accepted. I just try to listen more."

Paltrow continued, "I think there's nothing wrong with understanding your body and what works for you and how you receive pleasure. I think it's beautiful and it's healthy."

Her Netflix series Sex, Love & goop focuses on helping couples fulfill one another's desires—a process that Paltrow called "incredible" to be a part of.