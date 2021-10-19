Millionaire Matchmaker's Trevor Jones Dead at 34: Patti Stanger Mourns "Loving" Star's Passing

Watch : Patti Stanger Finally Learns About Her Biological Mother

Patti Stanger is mourning the loss of beloved Millionaire Matchmaker contestant Trevor Jones.

The entrepreneur—who appeared on season eight of the former Bravo dating series—passed away on Oct. 9 from a "sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event," according to a GoFundMe page set up in his honor. He was 34.

While no further details were given on Trevor's health history, VEDS is a rare, connective tissue disorder that is often genetic. "We are deeply saddened by this news. Trevor was one of the nicest daters on the show," Patti, who hosted Millionaire Matchmaker until 2015, tells E! News. "It's hard to remember every single dater from the show but I definitely remember him. He was lovely, handsome, and will be missed."

A message on Trevor's GoFundMe page echoes similar sentiment. "Trevor had a gift where he could make anyone smile, laugh, or feel comfortable with just a look or a few words," it reads. "He accomplished so many amazing things in his life, but the two that made the greatest impact were marrying his best friend and greatest love, Cherrie, in April 2018 and the birth of his beautiful daughter, Finley, in March 2021."