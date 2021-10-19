Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Angelina Jolie Jokes Her Kids Have Mixed Feelings About Her Joining the MCU

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 19, 2021 5:59 PMTags
MoviesTVRed CarpetFamilyAngelina JolieSalma HayekExclusivesShowsDaily PopNBCU
Watch: "Eternals" Premiere: Angelina Jolie & Salma Hayek Talk Family

It's all about family!

The MCU fam expanded even further to welcome Eternals' Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek's children at last night's red carpet premiere, and star Jolie noted that it was the diverse cast that finally convinced her to join the Marvel family. 

"[It was] the idea of this family and this way of showing superheroes" that led Jolie to join the film, premiering Nov. 5. Yet, her children Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox had a hard time imagining their mother as a superhero onscreen. 

"I think they still find it really funny because they know me and Mom's mom, and so maybe in some way it blew the universe, like, 'Marvel's so cool, but Mom? Mom's a superhero?'" Jolie joked during E! News' Daily Pop on Oct. 19. "They're really supportive and I think they find it fun. It's like those great friends, they're here more in that loving and supportive way more than for themselves and excited. They back me up when I'm nervous and we kind of try to help each other out."

photos
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Kids Through the Years

Meanwhile, Jolie's co-star and real-life pal Hayek had a girls' night out with 14-year-old daughter Valentina. Hayek exclusively told E! News that she was craving becoming a superhero before she "lost all hope for it" after her 30s. 

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Now, with Eternals, Hayek "finally feels free" in the story that is being told. "You can play women that you identify with in so many ways and that people can identify with superheroes that have diversity in culture, in age, in ways of thinking. And before we didn't have that," she added. "It feels great and it feels like justice, in a way." 

Watch the full interview above to also hear Gemma Chan dish on her red carpet style! 

Eternals opens in theaters on Friday, Nov. 5. 

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2
Exclusive

Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat as She Straddles MGK at His LA Concert

3

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Break Up 3 Years After Engagement

4

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

5
Exclusive

How Scott Disick Really Feels About Kourtney Kardashian's Engagement

Latest News

Exclusive

Clash of the Cover Bands: Tina Turner Imitator Nails "The Best"

Exclusive

What Do Angelina Jolie's Kids Really Think of Her Joining the MCU?

Betches' Jordana Abraham Shares Destination Wedding Must-Haves

Exclusive

Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases Witchy Arrivals & a Pregnancy

Tiger King Zookeeper Erik Cowie's Cause of Death Revealed

Update!

Kanye West Officially Changes His Name to This

Channel Your Inner Megan Fox With Her Boohoo Clothing Collection