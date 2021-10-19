Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tiger King Zookeeper Erik Cowie's Cause of Death Revealed

A month after the death of 52-year-old Erik Cowie, who rose to fame in Netflix's Tiger King series, a medical examiner has ruled on the cause and manner of his sudden passing.

By Samantha Schnurr Oct 19, 2021 4:51 PMTags
CelebritiesTiger King
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

New details have emerged about Erik Cowie's passing, one month after his untimely death.

A medical examiner ruled the 52-year-old zookeeper, who appeared in Netflix's viral hit, Tiger King, passed away from acute and chronic alcohol use, Julie Bolcer of the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News. The manner of death was found to be natural. 

Authorities previously confirmed to E! News that police found a 52-year-old unconscious male unconscious inside a New York bedroom on Sept. 3 after responding to a 911 call. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ reported Erik was found dead at an apartment of a friend he was visiting. 

During his time as an employee at the G.W. Zoo, founded and formerly owned by Joe Exotic in Oklahoma, Erik worked as head keeper. 

"I'm kind of embarrassed to say it, but when I got here, I was on kind of the end of my ropes," Erik said on the Netflix series about working at zoo. "I found this place on Craigslist and I was like, 'Man! I've never done this s--t before. What the f--k? Let's go!'"

photos
Tiger King Stars: Where Are They Now?

"And now look at me," the head keeper said. "I'm doing tiger shows."

Netflix

Erik later testified during Joe's 2019 trial, in which the now-imprisoned zoo owner faced murder-for-hire and wildlife charges, and confirmed he heard gunshots around the time it was alleged Joe shot five tigers. 

"I knew what was going on. I'm [not] stupid," Cowie told reporters at the time. "I knew cats were getting shot."

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

3
Exclusive

Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases Witchy Arrivals & a Pregnancy

4

Kendall Jenner Reacts After Devin Booker Disses Her Halloween Skills

5
Exclusive

What Do Angelina Jolie's Kids Really Think of Her Joining the MCU?

Latest News

Exclusive

Clash of the Cover Bands: Tina Turner Imitator Nails "The Best"

Exclusive

What Do Angelina Jolie's Kids Really Think of Her Joining the MCU?

Betches' Jordana Abraham Shares Destination Wedding Must-Haves

Exclusive

Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases Witchy Arrivals & a Pregnancy

Tiger King Zookeeper Erik Cowie's Cause of Death Revealed

Update!

Kanye West Officially Changes His Name to This

Channel Your Inner Megan Fox With Her Boohoo Clothing Collection