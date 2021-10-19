This Is How TikTokers Are Getting "Sarah Cameron Lips"

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a fan of Netflix's show Outer Banks, you've probably wondered how Sarah Cameron's lips always look so perfectly plump while she's constantly on the run in season 2, and you wouldn't be alone. While we don't know the exact products that the show's makeup team uses on Madelyn Cline, the actress who plays Sarah Cameron, TikTokers have found products to enhance their natural lips, and you don't have to be a Kook to get your hands on them. They're available on Amazon!
TikTokers swear by the Plump It! Lip Plumper and Kissio Lip Plumper Set, showing footage of their lips before and after application, achieving what they call "Sarah Cameron Lips."
Scroll below for the products that are trending on TikTok for their plumping powers and for products that Madelyn Cline's makeup artist used IRL at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
KISSIO Lip Plumper Set, Natural Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum
After seeing the before and after results on TikTok, it's no surprise that this lip plumper set has over 1,500 5-star reviews on Amazon. One customer wrote: "Ok but this worksss!!!... 5 min after I put it on mama was plump!!! Def buying again and didn't use a lot either!!"
Plump It! Volumising Lip Plumper
TikTokers are loving this Plump It! lip plumper which induces a gentle warming sensation and enhances the micro-circulation and blood flow to the lips for a plumper pout.
Madelyn Cline won the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Kiss with her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, so it's only fitting that her lips had a stand-out moment on the red carpet. The star's glamorous look was created by celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm, and she shared the products to achieve Madelyn's plump pout with Refinery29.
Holm, who is Buxom Cosmetic's Global Makeup Artist, used the brand's products to achieve the plump, nude lip look. She started with Buxom's Plumpline Lip Liner to "contour" Madelyn's lips. She then used one of Buxom's Full Force Plumping '90s Nude Lipsticks in a slightly-lighter shade and topped the lips with Buxom's Plump Shot serum that anyone can use to achieve "the most beautiful, juiciest lips — without having to get injections," Holm told Refinery29.
Scroll below to shop Madelyn's look!
Plumpline™ Lip Liner
This lip liner from Buxom features a built-in brush. Holm used the brand's brown shade called Uncover on Madelyn, but there are 13 other colors to choose from as well.
Full Force Plumping Lipstick - '90s Nudes
The '90s were a great time for beauty trends. Think soft glam and contoured lips. Holm used this '90s nude lipstick in the shade Fly Girl, a peachy nude color, for Madelyn's MTV Awards red carpet look. Buxom made these satin lipsticks to smooth and fill for plumper, ultra-lush lips.
Plump Shot™ Collagen-Infused Lip Serum
This lip serum is made with vegan collagen, tri-peptides, and hyaluronic acid filling spheres, all to give you visibly plumper lips and even decrease the appearance of lines and wrinkles!
