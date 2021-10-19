Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Is How TikTokers Are Getting "Sarah Cameron Lips"

TikTokers swear by this lip plumper for the Outer Banks character's signature full lips.

By Carly Shihadeh Oct 19, 2021 11:00 AMTags
TVBeautyLife/StyleShoppingNetflixShop BeautyShop With E!Celebrity Shopping
E-Comm: Sarah Cameron Lips, Madelyn Cline, Outer BanksJACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a fan of Netflix's show Outer Banks, you've probably wondered how Sarah Cameron's lips always look so perfectly plump while she's constantly on the run in season 2, and you wouldn't be alone. While we don't know the exact products that the show's makeup team uses on Madelyn Cline, the actress who plays Sarah Cameron, TikTokers have found products to enhance their natural lips, and you don't have to be a Kook to get your hands on them. They're available on Amazon

TikTokers swear by the Plump It! Lip Plumper and Kissio Lip Plumper Set, showing footage of their lips before and after application, achieving what they call "Sarah Cameron Lips."

Scroll below for the products that are trending on TikTok for their plumping powers and for products that Madelyn Cline's makeup artist used IRL at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. 

read
Madison LeCroy Shares Her Amazon Picks for Engagement & Bachelorette Parties

KISSIO Lip Plumper Set, Natural Lip Plumper and Lip Care Serum

After seeing the before and after results on TikTok, it's no surprise that this lip plumper set has over 1,500 5-star reviews on Amazon. One customer wrote: "Ok but this worksss!!!... 5 min after I put it on mama was plump!!! Def buying again and didn't use a lot either!!"

$16
Amazon

Plump It! Volumising Lip Plumper

TikTokers are loving this Plump It! lip plumper which induces a gentle warming sensation and enhances the micro-circulation and blood flow to the lips for a plumper pout. 

$30
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

2

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

3

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Madelyn Cline won the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Kiss with her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, so it's only fitting that her lips had a stand-out moment on the red carpet. The star's glamorous look was created by celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm, and she shared the products to achieve Madelyn's plump pout with Refinery29.  

Holm, who is Buxom Cosmetic's Global Makeup Artist, used the brand's products to achieve the plump, nude lip look. She started with Buxom's Plumpline Lip Liner to "contour" Madelyn's lips. She then used one of Buxom's Full Force Plumping '90s Nude Lipsticks in a slightly-lighter shade and topped the lips with Buxom's Plump Shot serum that anyone can use to achieve "the most beautiful, juiciest lips — without having to get injections," Holm told Refinery29. 

Scroll below to shop Madelyn's look! 

Plumpline™ Lip Liner

This lip liner from Buxom features a built-in brush. Holm used the brand's brown shade called Uncover on Madelyn, but there are 13 other colors to choose from as well. 

$18
Buxom Cosmetics

Full Force Plumping Lipstick - '90s Nudes

The '90s were a great time for beauty trends. Think soft glam and contoured lips. Holm used this '90s nude lipstick in the shade Fly Girl, a peachy nude color, for Madelyn's MTV Awards red carpet look. Buxom made these satin lipsticks to smooth and fill for plumper, ultra-lush lips.

$20
Ulta

Plump Shot™ Collagen-Infused Lip Serum

This lip serum is made with vegan collagen, tri-peptides, and hyaluronic acid filling spheres, all to give you visibly plumper lips and even decrease the appearance of lines and wrinkles!

$25
Buxom Cosmetics

Get The Look: Adele's British Vogue Cover Beauty Breakdown

Trending Stories

1

All the Details on Kourtney Kardashian's Gorgeous Engagement Ring

2

Jason Sudeikis Reveals the Real Reason He Doesn't Go By His Birth Name

3
Exclusive

Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat as She Straddles MGK at His LA Concert

4

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After He Makes Career Announcement

5

Every Shocking Bombshell From Bravo's Real Housewives Tell-All

Latest News

Tiger King Zookeeper Erik Cowie's Cause of Death Revealed

Update!

Kanye West Officially Changes His Name to This

Channel Your Inner Megan Fox With Her Boohoo Clothing Collection

Saint West Gives Us "All the Feels" in Adorable New Pic

Celeb Game Face: Can La La Anthony Guess the Word "Labia?!"

Exclusive

Hear the Life-or-Death Calls on Oxygen's 911 Crisis Center

Exclusive

Winter House Preview: See 2 Couples Hook Up in the Hot Tub