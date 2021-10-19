This Is How TikTokers Are Getting "Sarah Cameron Lips"

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a fan of Netflix's show Outer Banks, you've probably wondered how Sarah Cameron's lips always look so perfectly plump while she's constantly on the run in season 2, and you wouldn't be alone. While we don't know the exact products that the show's makeup team uses on Madelyn Cline, the actress who plays Sarah Cameron, TikTokers have found products to enhance their natural lips, and you don't have to be a Kook to get your hands on them. They're available on Amazon!

TikTokers swear by the Plump It! Lip Plumper and Kissio Lip Plumper Set, showing footage of their lips before and after application, achieving what they call "Sarah Cameron Lips."

Scroll below for the products that are trending on TikTok for their plumping powers and for products that Madelyn Cline's makeup artist used IRL at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.